Singapore Airlines backs Air India despite billion-dollar losses

Singapore Airlines Ltd has reaffirmed its confidence in Air India, saying the Tata Group-backed carrier is making tangible progress in its transformation, but that rebuilding the airline will take time.

The Singapore carrier, which owns a 25.1% stake in Air India Group, reiterated its commitment in its results announcement to the Singapore stock exchange on Wednesday.

Its second-quarter net profit rose to S$209.7 million from S$52.4 million, helped by stronger operating performance and a lower share of losses from associated companies, mainly Air India. On 11 November 2026, S$1 was worth approximately US$0.78 and ₹73.07.

For the six months ended September, however, Singapore Airlines' net profit fell 44% to S$133.9 million. Operating profit declined 29% to S$569.2 million, and revenue rose 16.8% to S$11.3 billion. Lower losses from associated companies, mainly Air India, partly offset the decline in operating profit.

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In defence of Air India In its statement to the bourses, Singapore Airlines said Air India had made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation. "Air India has made tangible progress in its multi-year transformation, including enhancements to customer experience and operational performance,” it said.

Transformation, including profitability, "will take time”, the airline reiterated.

"SIA and its partner, Tata Sons, continue to work closely to support Air India's journey towards profitable growth, including strengthening structural cost efficiencies, unlocking greater synergies between Air India and Air India Express, sharpening its commercial strategy to navigate current external challenges, and elevating its customer proposition."

Singapore Airlines’ share of Air India’s losses was S$361.7 million (about $283 million) in April-September, down from S$429.5 million ($332 million) a year ago. Based on SIA’s 25.1% stake, this implies Air India lost roughly S$1.44 billion ($1.13 billion) over the six months, Mint calculations show. The figure may differ from Air India’s own accounts due to accounting adjustments.

Privately held Air India does not publish quarterly results like listed carriers; its financial statements are available through statutory filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

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Singapore Airlines' investment in Air India has also faced scrutiny in the island nation. Workers' Party lawmaker Kenneth Tiong questioned whether SIA's exposure to Air India could affect its ability to provide essential services at home, following reports that Air India was seeking another $1.5 billion from its shareholders.

The government there has defended the investment, saying Air India's losses did not automatically become SIA's liabilities.

The investment in Air India dates back to 2013, when SIA and Tata Sons established Vistara as a joint venture. Following Vistara's merger with Air India in November 2024, SIA received a 25.1% stake in the enlarged group and invested S$360 million. It views the holding as a key part of its multi-hub strategy, giving it access to India's aviation market.

Under the lens Air India’s ability to generate profitability has drawn scrutiny. Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran estimates that the airline's turnaround would take 5 to 10 years. “Every great airline in history was built over decades, not quarters,” he had said in July.

The scale of the challenge is evident in Air India's FY26 performance. The group reported a consolidated net loss of ₹22,238 crore, while revenue declined to ₹70,086 crore (from ₹76,754 crore).

New chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam, who took charge in September, following the abrupt departure of Campbell Wilson, has responded by sharpening the focus on costs.

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He has set up a multidisciplinary team to examine expenditure, tightened approvals for staff on-duty travel, introduced rewards for employee cost-saving ideas and pushed for greater integration between Air India and Air India Express to reduce duplication.

He has also called for higher revenue, lower costs and improved efficiency, as the airline grapples with longer routes and additional fuel expenses following Pakistan's airspace closure.