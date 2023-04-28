Singapore's Wilmar quarterly profit falls 24.1% on Adani JV stake dilution1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The company, one of the world's largest food producers, said core net profit was $381.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $503.4 million last year.
Singapore-listed agribusiness Wilmar International Ltd reported a 24.1% drop in its first-quarter net profit on Friday, reflecting a dilution of interest in jointly-owned Adani Wilmar Ltd.
