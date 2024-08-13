Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Singer India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 250% YoY

Singer India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 250% YoY

Livemint

Singer India Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 5.65% YoY & profit increased by 250% YoY.

Singer India Q1 Results Live

Singer India Q1 Results Live : Singer India declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in topline, with revenue decreasing by 5.65% Year-over-Year (YoY). Despite the revenue drop, the company managed to achieve an impressive profit rise of 250% YoY.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, Singer India experienced a revenue decline of 13.03% and a substantial profit decrease of 75.97%. This indicates a challenging quarter-over-quarter performance for the company.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed an increase, rising by 6.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 25.19% YoY. This rise in operational costs could be a contributing factor to the company's mixed financial performance.

Despite the challenges, the operating income showed a notable increase of 58.23% YoY, even though it was down by 144.9% q-o-q. This suggests that while the recent quarter was tough, the company has made significant operational improvements compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is 0.09, marking a 200% increase YoY. This boost in EPS is a positive indicator of the company's profitability and shareholder value.

However, the stock performance has been underwhelming. Singer India has delivered a -2.44% return in the last week, a -19.26% return over the last six months, and a -25.92% Year-to-Date (YTD) return, reflecting investor concerns.

Currently, Singer India has a market capitalization of 488.87 Cr and a 52-week high of 134.4 with a 52-week low of 75. The stock's performance will be closely watched by investors and analysts in the coming quarters.

Singer India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.69113.48-13.03%104.6-5.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.4310.74+6.42%9.13+25.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.630.68-7.35%0.57+10.53%
Total Operating Expense99.35112.01-11.3%106.18-6.43%
Operating Income-0.661.47-144.9%-1.58+58.23%
Net Income Before Taxes0.753.28-77.13%0.21+257.14%
Net Income0.562.33-75.97%0.16+250%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.090.38-76.32%0.03+200%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.56Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

