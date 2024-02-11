Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.86% YoY

Singer India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.56% & the profit increased by 56.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.28% and the profit decreased by 33.88%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 40.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.29% q-o-q & increased by 72.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.44% Y-o-Y.

Singer India has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.69% return in the last 6 months, and -1.11% YTD return.

Currently, Singer India has a market cap of ₹652.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹134.4 & ₹57.91 respectively.

Singer India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.47 104.86 -2.28% 121.35 -15.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.37 10.18 +1.87% 7.36 +40.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.69 -0% 0.51 +35.29% Total Operating Expense 102.73 105.68 -2.79% 122.3 -16% Operating Income -0.26 -0.82 +68.29% -0.95 +72.63% Net Income Before Taxes 1.01 1.63 -38.04% 0.47 +114.89% Net Income 0.8 1.21 -33.88% 0.51 +56.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.2 -35% 0.09 +44.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.47Cr

