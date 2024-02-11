Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.86% YoY

Singer India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.56% & the profit increased by 56.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.28% and the profit decreased by 33.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 40.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 68.29% q-o-q & increased by 72.63% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.44% Y-o-Y.
Singer India has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.69% return in the last 6 months, and -1.11% YTD return.
Currently, Singer India has a market cap of ₹652.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹134.4 & ₹57.91 respectively.
Singer India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.47
|104.86
|-2.28%
|121.35
|-15.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.37
|10.18
|+1.87%
|7.36
|+40.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.69
|-0%
|0.51
|+35.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|102.73
|105.68
|-2.79%
|122.3
|-16%
|Operating Income
|-0.26
|-0.82
|+68.29%
|-0.95
|+72.63%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.01
|1.63
|-38.04%
|0.47
|+114.89%
|Net Income
|0.8
|1.21
|-33.88%
|0.51
|+56.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.2
|-35%
|0.09
|+44.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.47Cr
