Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.86% YoY

Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 56.86% YoY

Livemint

Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 15.56% YoY & Profit Increased by 56.86% YoY

Singer India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Singer India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.56% & the profit increased by 56.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 2.28% and the profit decreased by 33.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.87% q-o-q & increased by 40.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 68.29% q-o-q & increased by 72.63% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 44.44% Y-o-Y.

Singer India has delivered -3.05% return in the last 1 week, 25.69% return in the last 6 months, and -1.11% YTD return.

Currently, Singer India has a market cap of 652.62 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 134.4 & 57.91 respectively.

Singer India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.47104.86-2.28%121.35-15.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.3710.18+1.87%7.36+40.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.69-0%0.51+35.29%
Total Operating Expense102.73105.68-2.79%122.3-16%
Operating Income-0.26-0.82+68.29%-0.95+72.63%
Net Income Before Taxes1.011.63-38.04%0.47+114.89%
Net Income0.81.21-33.88%0.51+56.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.2-35%0.09+44.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.47Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.