Singer India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 88.75% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹105.55 crore

Singer India Q3 Results 2025:Singer India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.01% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 88.75%. The reported profit stood at ₹1.51 crore, while revenue reached ₹105.55 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.2%, although profit saw a healthy increase of 18.9%. This indicates a positive trend in profitability despite the minor revenue dip.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 0.89% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 7.14% year-on-year, reflecting a controlled cost environment. Additionally, the operating income surged by 68.75% quarter-on-quarter and 203.85% year-on-year, highlighting strong operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.24, which represents an increase of 84.62% year-on-year, showcasing enhanced profitability per share for investors.
Singer India has faced some challenges in the stock market recently, delivering a -2.29% return over the last week, -15.89% over the past six months, and -17.14% year-to-date.
As of now, Singer India boasts a market cap of ₹410.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹111.1 and a low of ₹65.1, indicating a volatile trading environment.
Singer India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|105.55
|105.76
|-0.2%
|102.47
|+3.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.11
|11.21
|-0.89%
|10.37
|+7.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.54
|0.55
|-1.82%
|0.69
|-21.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|105.28
|105.6
|-0.3%
|102.73
|+2.48%
|Operating Income
|0.27
|0.16
|+68.75%
|-0.26
|+203.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.98
|1.67
|+18.56%
|1.01
|+96.04%
|Net Income
|1.51
|1.27
|+18.9%
|0.8
|+88.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.24
|0.21
|+14.29%
|0.13
|+84.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.51Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹105.55Cr