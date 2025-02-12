Singer India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 88.75% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹105.55 crore

Singer India Q3 Results 2025:Singer India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.01% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 88.75%. The reported profit stood at ₹1.51 crore, while revenue reached ₹105.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.2%, although profit saw a healthy increase of 18.9%. This indicates a positive trend in profitability despite the minor revenue dip.

Singer India Q3 Results

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 0.89% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 7.14% year-on-year, reflecting a controlled cost environment. Additionally, the operating income surged by 68.75% quarter-on-quarter and 203.85% year-on-year, highlighting strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.24, which represents an increase of 84.62% year-on-year, showcasing enhanced profitability per share for investors.

Singer India has faced some challenges in the stock market recently, delivering a -2.29% return over the last week, -15.89% over the past six months, and -17.14% year-to-date.

As of now, Singer India boasts a market cap of ₹410.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹111.1 and a low of ₹65.1, indicating a volatile trading environment.

Singer India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 105.55 105.76 -0.2% 102.47 +3.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.11 11.21 -0.89% 10.37 +7.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.54 0.55 -1.82% 0.69 -21.74% Total Operating Expense 105.28 105.6 -0.3% 102.73 +2.48% Operating Income 0.27 0.16 +68.75% -0.26 +203.85% Net Income Before Taxes 1.98 1.67 +18.56% 1.01 +96.04% Net Income 1.51 1.27 +18.9% 0.8 +88.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.24 0.21 +14.29% 0.13 +84.62%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.