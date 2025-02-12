Singer India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 88.75% YOY, profit at ₹1.51 crore and revenue at ₹105.55 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
Singer India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Singer India Q3 Results 2025:Singer India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 3.01% year-on-year, with profit soaring by an impressive 88.75%. The reported profit stood at 1.51 crore, while revenue reached 105.55 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a slight decline of 0.2%, although profit saw a healthy increase of 18.9%. This indicates a positive trend in profitability despite the minor revenue dip.

Singer India Q3 Results

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses decreased by 0.89% quarter-on-quarter, but increased by 7.14% year-on-year, reflecting a controlled cost environment. Additionally, the operating income surged by 68.75% quarter-on-quarter and 203.85% year-on-year, highlighting strong operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 0.24, which represents an increase of 84.62% year-on-year, showcasing enhanced profitability per share for investors.

Singer India has faced some challenges in the stock market recently, delivering a -2.29% return over the last week, -15.89% over the past six months, and -17.14% year-to-date.

As of now, Singer India boasts a market cap of 410.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 111.1 and a low of 65.1, indicating a volatile trading environment.

Singer India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue105.55105.76-0.2%102.47+3.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.1111.21-0.89%10.37+7.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.540.55-1.82%0.69-21.74%
Total Operating Expense105.28105.6-0.3%102.73+2.48%
Operating Income0.270.16+68.75%-0.26+203.85%
Net Income Before Taxes1.981.67+18.56%1.01+96.04%
Net Income1.511.27+18.9%0.8+88.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.240.21+14.29%0.13+84.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.51Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹105.55Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 12:05 PM IST
