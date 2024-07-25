SIS Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.25% YOY

SIS Q1 Results Live : SIS announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 5.14% increase in revenue but a significant 28.25% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
Quarterly comparisons showed a slight decline of 0.25% in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit saw a substantial 650.39% increase.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.49% sequentially and 7.72% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a notable 167.44% increase quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 8.36% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.42, reflecting a 27.42% decrease from the previous year.
In terms of returns, SIS reported -0.8% in the last week, -13.56% in the last 6 months, and -3.64% Year-To-Date (YTD).
With a market capitalization of ₹6309.28 Cr, SIS has a 52-week high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹393 respectively.
Analyst ratings as of 25 Jul, 2024, showed a mixed sentiment with 1 Sell rating, 1 Buy rating, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 3 analysts covering the company.
The consensus recommendation on the same date was to Buy the stock.
SIS Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3129.86
|3137.63
|-0.25%
|2976.73
|+5.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2618.76
|2555.03
|+2.49%
|2431.18
|+7.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.74
|48.57
|-12%
|35.75
|+19.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|3035.21
|3102.24
|-2.16%
|2873.44
|+5.63%
|Operating Income
|94.65
|35.39
|+167.44%
|103.29
|-8.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|71.2
|17.26
|+312.53%
|84.55
|-15.79%
|Net Income
|64.22
|-11.67
|+650.39%
|89.5
|-28.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.42
|2.18
|+103.04%
|6.09
|-27.42%
