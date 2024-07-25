Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SIS Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.25% YOY

SIS Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.25% YOY

Livemint

SIS Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.14% YoY & profit decreased by 28.25% YoY

SIS Q1 Results Live

SIS Q1 Results Live : SIS announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 5.14% increase in revenue but a significant 28.25% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly comparisons showed a slight decline of 0.25% in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit saw a substantial 650.39% increase.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.49% sequentially and 7.72% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a notable 167.44% increase quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 8.36% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.42, reflecting a 27.42% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of returns, SIS reported -0.8% in the last week, -13.56% in the last 6 months, and -3.64% Year-To-Date (YTD).

With a market capitalization of 6309.28 Cr, SIS has a 52-week high/low of 564.55 & 393 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 25 Jul, 2024, showed a mixed sentiment with 1 Sell rating, 1 Buy rating, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 3 analysts covering the company.

The consensus recommendation on the same date was to Buy the stock.

SIS Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3129.863137.63-0.25%2976.73+5.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2618.762555.03+2.49%2431.18+7.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.7448.57-12%35.75+19.54%
Total Operating Expense3035.213102.24-2.16%2873.44+5.63%
Operating Income94.6535.39+167.44%103.29-8.36%
Net Income Before Taxes71.217.26+312.53%84.55-15.79%
Net Income64.22-11.67+650.39%89.5-28.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.422.18+103.04%6.09-27.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹64.22Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3129.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.