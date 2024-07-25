SIS Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 28.25% YOY

SIS Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.14% YoY & profit decreased by 28.25% YoY

SIS Q1 Results Live : SIS announced their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, revealing a 5.14% increase in revenue but a significant 28.25% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarterly comparisons showed a slight decline of 0.25% in revenue from the previous quarter, while profit saw a substantial 650.39% increase.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 2.49% sequentially and 7.72% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a notable 167.44% increase quarter-on-quarter but a decrease of 8.36% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.42, reflecting a 27.42% decrease from the previous year.

In terms of returns, SIS reported -0.8% in the last week, -13.56% in the last 6 months, and -3.64% Year-To-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹6309.28 Cr, SIS has a 52-week high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹393 respectively.

Analyst ratings as of 25 Jul, 2024, showed a mixed sentiment with 1 Sell rating, 1 Buy rating, and 1 Strong Buy rating out of 3 analysts covering the company.

The consensus recommendation on the same date was to Buy the stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SIS Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3129.86 3137.63 -0.25% 2976.73 +5.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2618.76 2555.03 +2.49% 2431.18 +7.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.74 48.57 -12% 35.75 +19.54% Total Operating Expense 3035.21 3102.24 -2.16% 2873.44 +5.63% Operating Income 94.65 35.39 +167.44% 103.29 -8.36% Net Income Before Taxes 71.2 17.26 +312.53% 84.55 -15.79% Net Income 64.22 -11.67 +650.39% 89.5 -28.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.42 2.18 +103.04% 6.09 -27.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹64.22Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3129.86Cr

