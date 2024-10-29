SIS Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.59% YOY

SIS Q2 Results Live : SIS declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.35% year-over-year. However, profit saw a decline of 8.59% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a revenue growth of 4.44% from the previous quarter, with profit rising by 7.14% sequentially.
A closer look at the financials indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.94% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses likely contributed to the overall decrease in profit despite the revenue growth.
Operating income experienced an increase of 8.57% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decline of 1.27% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹4.74, marking a decrease of 7.42% year-over-year.
In terms of stock performance, SIS has struggled recently, delivering a -4.93% return in the last week, -18.5% over the past six months, and a -16.35% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization stands at ₹5478.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹564.55 and a low of ₹378.
As of 29 Oct, 2024, out of the three analysts covering SIS, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Sell rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date suggests a Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent challenges.
SIS Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3268.81
|3129.86
|+4.44%
|3073.62
|+6.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2728.7
|2618.76
|+4.2%
|2528.05
|+7.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.99
|42.74
|-1.75%
|40.37
|+4.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|3166.05
|3035.21
|+4.31%
|2969.54
|+6.62%
|Operating Income
|102.76
|94.65
|+8.57%
|104.09
|-1.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|76.01
|71.2
|+6.75%
|88.44
|-14.06%
|Net Income
|68.81
|64.22
|+7.14%
|75.28
|-8.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.74
|4.42
|+7.24%
|5.12
|-7.42%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess