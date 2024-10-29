SIS Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.59% YOY

SIS Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.35% YoY & profit decreased by 8.59% YoY

Published29 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
SIS Q2 Results Live
SIS Q2 Results Live

SIS Q2 Results Live : SIS declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.35% year-over-year. However, profit saw a decline of 8.59% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a revenue growth of 4.44% from the previous quarter, with profit rising by 7.14% sequentially.

A closer look at the financials indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.94% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses likely contributed to the overall decrease in profit despite the revenue growth.

Operating income experienced an increase of 8.57% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decline of 1.27% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at 4.74, marking a decrease of 7.42% year-over-year.

In terms of stock performance, SIS has struggled recently, delivering a -4.93% return in the last week, -18.5% over the past six months, and a -16.35% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization stands at 5478.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of 564.55 and a low of 378.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, out of the three analysts covering SIS, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Sell rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date suggests a Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent challenges.

SIS Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3268.813129.86+4.44%3073.62+6.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2728.72618.76+4.2%2528.05+7.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.9942.74-1.75%40.37+4.01%
Total Operating Expense3166.053035.21+4.31%2969.54+6.62%
Operating Income102.7694.65+8.57%104.09-1.27%
Net Income Before Taxes76.0171.2+6.75%88.44-14.06%
Net Income68.8164.22+7.14%75.28-8.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.744.42+7.24%5.12-7.42%
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:57 AM IST
