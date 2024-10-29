SIS Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 8.59% YOY

SIS Q2 Results Live : SIS declared their Q2 results on 28 Oct, 2024, revealing a topline increase of 6.35% year-over-year. However, profit saw a decline of 8.59% compared to the same period last year. The company reported a revenue growth of 4.44% from the previous quarter, with profit rising by 7.14% sequentially. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A closer look at the financials indicates that Selling, General, and Administrative expenses rose by 4.2% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7.94% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses likely contributed to the overall decrease in profit despite the revenue growth.

Operating income experienced an increase of 8.57% compared to the previous quarter but showed a slight decline of 1.27% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 was reported at ₹4.74, marking a decrease of 7.42% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, SIS has struggled recently, delivering a -4.93% return in the last week, -18.5% over the past six months, and a -16.35% return year-to-date. The current market capitalization stands at ₹5478.02 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹564.55 and a low of ₹378.

As of 29 Oct, 2024, out of the three analysts covering SIS, the ratings are mixed: one analyst has given a Sell rating, another a Buy rating, and one a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date suggests a Buy, indicating some optimism among analysts despite the recent challenges.

SIS Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3268.81 3129.86 +4.44% 3073.62 +6.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2728.7 2618.76 +4.2% 2528.05 +7.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.99 42.74 -1.75% 40.37 +4.01% Total Operating Expense 3166.05 3035.21 +4.31% 2969.54 +6.62% Operating Income 102.76 94.65 +8.57% 104.09 -1.27% Net Income Before Taxes 76.01 71.2 +6.75% 88.44 -14.06% Net Income 68.81 64.22 +7.14% 75.28 -8.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.74 4.42 +7.24% 5.12 -7.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.81Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹3268.81Cr

