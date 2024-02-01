SIS Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.29% YoY

SIS declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 64.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.01% and the profit decreased by 50.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 7% YoY.

The operating income was up by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.08% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 64.19% YoY.

SIS has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 18.48% return in last 6 months and 14.86% YTD return.

Currently, SIS has a market cap of ₹7519.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹318.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

SIS Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3073.44 3073.62 -0.01% 2904.28 +5.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2535.29 2528.05 +0.29% 2369.36 +7% Depreciation/ Amortization 41.63 40.37 +3.12% 34.22 +21.67% Total Operating Expense 2963.68 2969.54 -0.2% 2812.12 +5.39% Operating Income 109.76 104.09 +5.45% 92.17 +19.08% Net Income Before Taxes 81.66 88.44 -7.66% 65.52 +24.63% Net Income 36.93 75.28 -50.95% 103.42 -64.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.51 5.12 -50.98% 7.01 -64.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.93Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3073.44Cr

