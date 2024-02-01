Hello User
SIS Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.29% YoY

Livemint

SIS Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 5.82% YoY & Profit Decreased by 64.29% YoY

SIS Q3 FY24 Results Live

SIS declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 64.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.01% and the profit decreased by 50.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 7% YoY.

The operating income was up by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.08% YoY.

The EPS is 2.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 64.19% YoY.

SIS has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 18.48% return in last 6 months and 14.86% YTD return.

Currently, SIS has a market cap of 7519.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 564.55 & 318.95 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

SIS Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3073.443073.62-0.01%2904.28+5.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2535.292528.05+0.29%2369.36+7%
Depreciation/ Amortization41.6340.37+3.12%34.22+21.67%
Total Operating Expense2963.682969.54-0.2%2812.12+5.39%
Operating Income109.76104.09+5.45%92.17+19.08%
Net Income Before Taxes81.6688.44-7.66%65.52+24.63%
Net Income36.9375.28-50.95%103.42-64.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.515.12-50.98%7.01-64.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.93Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3073.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

