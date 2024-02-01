SIS Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 64.29% YoY

SIS declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.82% & the profit decreased by 64.29% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.01% and the profit decreased by 50.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.29% q-o-q & increased by 7% YoY.
The operating income was up by 5.45% q-o-q & increased by 19.08% YoY.
The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 64.19% YoY.
SIS has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 18.48% return in last 6 months and 14.86% YTD return.
Currently, SIS has a market cap of ₹7519.16 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹318.95 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
SIS Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3073.44
|3073.62
|-0.01%
|2904.28
|+5.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2535.29
|2528.05
|+0.29%
|2369.36
|+7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|41.63
|40.37
|+3.12%
|34.22
|+21.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2963.68
|2969.54
|-0.2%
|2812.12
|+5.39%
|Operating Income
|109.76
|104.09
|+5.45%
|92.17
|+19.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|81.66
|88.44
|-7.66%
|65.52
|+24.63%
|Net Income
|36.93
|75.28
|-50.95%
|103.42
|-64.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.51
|5.12
|-50.98%
|7.01
|-64.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.93Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3073.44Cr
