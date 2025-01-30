SIS Q3 Results 2025:SIS declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 9.41% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an astounding 176.52% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹102.12 crore and revenue of ₹3362.51 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, SIS's revenue grew by 2.87%, and profits increased by 48.41%, reflecting robust operational performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and 9.64% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors.

The operating income was also on the rise, up by 12.98% quarter-on-quarter and 5.78% year-on-year, demonstrating the company's ability to manage costs effectively.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.03, reflecting a remarkable increase of 180.08% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability.

SIS has experienced a -0.6% return in the last week, a -22.21% return over the past six months, and an -8.02% return year-to-date, which may be a point of concern for investors.

Currently, SIS boasts a market capitalization of ₹4785.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹531.5 and a low of ₹301.5, reflecting significant market volatility.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, indicating a positive outlook from market experts.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting confidence in SIS's future growth potential.

SIS Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3362.51 3268.81 +2.87% 3073.44 +9.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2779.8 2728.71 +1.87% 2535.29 +9.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 40.68 42 -3.14% 41.63 -2.28% Total Operating Expense 3246.4 3166.05 +2.54% 2963.68 +9.54% Operating Income 116.1 102.76 +12.98% 109.76 +5.78% Net Income Before Taxes 114.33 76.01 +50.41% 81.66 +40.01% Net Income 102.12 68.81 +48.41% 36.93 +176.52% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.03 4.74 +48.31% 2.51 +180.08%