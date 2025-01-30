SIS Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 176.52% YOY, profit at ₹102.12 crore and revenue at ₹3362.51 crore

SIS Q3 Results 2025:SIS declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 9.41% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an astounding 176.52% YoY. The company reported a profit of ₹102.12 crore and revenue of ₹3362.51 crore.
When compared to the previous quarter, SIS's revenue grew by 2.87%, and profits increased by 48.41%, reflecting robust operational performance.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and 9.64% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹7.03, reflecting a remarkable increase of 180.08% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability.
SIS has experienced a -0.6% return in the last week, a -22.21% return over the past six months, and an -8.02% return year-to-date, which may be a point of concern for investors.
Currently, SIS boasts a market capitalization of ₹4785.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹531.5 and a low of ₹301.5, reflecting significant market volatility.
As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, indicating a positive outlook from market experts.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting confidence in SIS's future growth potential.
SIS Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3362.51
|3268.81
|+2.87%
|3073.44
|+9.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2779.8
|2728.71
|+1.87%
|2535.29
|+9.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.68
|42
|-3.14%
|41.63
|-2.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|3246.4
|3166.05
|+2.54%
|2963.68
|+9.54%
|Operating Income
|116.1
|102.76
|+12.98%
|109.76
|+5.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.33
|76.01
|+50.41%
|81.66
|+40.01%
|Net Income
|102.12
|68.81
|+48.41%
|36.93
|+176.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.03
|4.74
|+48.31%
|2.51
|+180.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹102.12Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹3362.51Cr