SIS Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 176.52% YOY, profit at ₹102.12 crore and revenue at ₹3362.51 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
SIS Q3 Results 2025:SIS declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth. The topline increased by 9.41% year-over-year, with profit soaring by an astounding 176.52% YoY. The company reported a profit of 102.12 crore and revenue of 3362.51 crore.

When compared to the previous quarter, SIS's revenue grew by 2.87%, and profits increased by 48.41%, reflecting robust operational performance.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw an uptick, rising by 1.87% quarter-on-quarter and 9.64% year-on-year, which may raise some concerns among investors.

SIS Q3 Results

The operating income was also on the rise, up by 12.98% quarter-on-quarter and 5.78% year-on-year, demonstrating the company's ability to manage costs effectively.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 7.03, reflecting a remarkable increase of 180.08% year-over-year, further indicating the company's profitability.

SIS has experienced a -0.6% return in the last week, a -22.21% return over the past six months, and an -8.02% return year-to-date, which may be a point of concern for investors.

Currently, SIS boasts a market capitalization of 4785.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 531.5 and a low of 301.5, reflecting significant market volatility.

As of 30 Jan, 2025, out of three analysts covering the company, two have given a Buy rating while one analyst has given a Strong Buy rating, indicating a positive outlook from market experts.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 Jan, 2025, was to Strong Buy, suggesting confidence in SIS's future growth potential.

SIS Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3362.513268.81+2.87%3073.44+9.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2779.82728.71+1.87%2535.29+9.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.6842-3.14%41.63-2.28%
Total Operating Expense3246.43166.05+2.54%2963.68+9.54%
Operating Income116.1102.76+12.98%109.76+5.78%
Net Income Before Taxes114.3376.01+50.41%81.66+40.01%
Net Income102.1268.81+48.41%36.93+176.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.034.74+48.31%2.51+180.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹102.12Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹3362.51Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
