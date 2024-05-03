SIS Q4 results : loss at ₹11.67Cr, Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY

SIS Q4 results : Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY & loss at ₹ 11.67Cr

SIS Q4 Results Live : SIS declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.74% & the loss came at ₹11.67cr.

It is noteworthy that SIS had declared profit of ₹93.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

The revenue grew by 2.09% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.78% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.76% q-o-q & decreased by 63.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.18 for Q4 which decreased by 65.62% Y-o-Y.

SIS has delivered -1.18% return in the last 1 week, 13.37% return in the last 6 months and 2.87% YTD return.

Currently, SIS has a market cap of ₹6734.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹374.05 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

SIS Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3137.63 3073.44 +2.09% 2995.66 +4.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2555.03 2535.29 +0.78% 2406.88 +6.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.57 41.63 +16.66% 38.77 +25.26% Total Operating Expense 3102.24 2963.68 +4.68% 2899.77 +6.98% Operating Income 35.39 109.76 -67.76% 95.89 -63.09% Net Income Before Taxes 17.26 81.66 -78.86% 85.41 -79.79% Net Income -11.67 36.93 -131.6% 93.11 -112.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.18 2.51 -13.27% 6.33 -65.62%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.67Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3137.63Cr

