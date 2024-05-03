SIS Q4 results : loss at ₹11.67Cr, Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY

SIS Q4 Results Live : SIS declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.74% & the loss came at ₹11.67cr.
It is noteworthy that SIS had declared profit of ₹93.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
The revenue grew by 2.09% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.78% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 67.76% q-o-q & decreased by 63.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.18 for Q4 which decreased by 65.62% Y-o-Y.
SIS has delivered -1.18% return in the last 1 week, 13.37% return in the last 6 months and 2.87% YTD return.
Currently, SIS has a market cap of ₹6734.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹564.55 & ₹374.05 respectively.
As of 03 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.
SIS Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3137.63
|3073.44
|+2.09%
|2995.66
|+4.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2555.03
|2535.29
|+0.78%
|2406.88
|+6.16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.57
|41.63
|+16.66%
|38.77
|+25.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|3102.24
|2963.68
|+4.68%
|2899.77
|+6.98%
|Operating Income
|35.39
|109.76
|-67.76%
|95.89
|-63.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.26
|81.66
|-78.86%
|85.41
|-79.79%
|Net Income
|-11.67
|36.93
|-131.6%
|93.11
|-112.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.18
|2.51
|-13.27%
|6.33
|-65.62%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-11.67Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3137.63Cr
