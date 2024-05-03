Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SIS Q4 results : loss at 11.67Cr, Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY

SIS Q4 results : loss at ₹11.67Cr, Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY

Livemint

SIS Q4 results : Revenue increased by 4.74% YoY & loss at 11.67Cr

SIS Q4 Results Live

SIS Q4 Results Live : SIS declared their Q4 results on 01 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.74% & the loss came at 11.67cr.

It is noteworthy that SIS had declared profit of 93.11cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

The revenue grew by 2.09% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.78% q-o-q & increased by 6.16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 67.76% q-o-q & decreased by 63.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.18 for Q4 which decreased by 65.62% Y-o-Y.

SIS has delivered -1.18% return in the last 1 week, 13.37% return in the last 6 months and 2.87% YTD return.

Currently, SIS has a market cap of 6734.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 564.55 & 374.05 respectively.

As of 03 May, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 May, 2024, was to Buy.

SIS Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3137.633073.44+2.09%2995.66+4.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2555.032535.29+0.78%2406.88+6.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.5741.63+16.66%38.77+25.26%
Total Operating Expense3102.242963.68+4.68%2899.77+6.98%
Operating Income35.39109.76-67.76%95.89-63.09%
Net Income Before Taxes17.2681.66-78.86%85.41-79.79%
Net Income-11.6736.93-131.6%93.11-112.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.182.51-13.27%6.33-65.62%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3137.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.