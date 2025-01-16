Sita Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 20% YoY

Sita Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Sita Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20% and the loss came at ₹0.81Cr. It is noteworthy that Sita Enterprises had declared a profit of ₹0.61Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
The operating income was down by 14.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 40% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-2.7, which represents a significant decrease of 232.35% year-over-year.
Sita Enterprises has delivered a return of 20.35% in the last week, 265.27% return over the past six months, and 61.02% year-to-date.
Currently, Sita Enterprises has a market cap of ₹58.73 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹195.75 and a low of ₹32.05.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.12
|0.14
|-14.29%
|0.15
|-20%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29%
|0.05
|+20%
|Operating Income
|0.06
|0.07
|-14.29%
|0.1
|-40%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.83
|0.25
|-432%
|0.66
|-225.76%
|Net Income
|-0.81
|0.2
|-505%
|0.61
|-232.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.7
|0.66
|-509.09%
|2.04
|-232.35%
