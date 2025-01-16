Sita Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 20% YoY

Sita Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 20% YoY & loss at ₹ 0.81Cr

Sita Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Sita Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20% and the loss came at ₹0.81Cr. It is noteworthy that Sita Enterprises had declared a profit of ₹0.61Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.29%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

The operating income was down by 14.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 40% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-2.7, which represents a significant decrease of 232.35% year-over-year.

Sita Enterprises has delivered a return of 20.35% in the last week, 265.27% return over the past six months, and 61.02% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sita Enterprises has a market cap of ₹58.73 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹195.75 and a low of ₹32.05.

Sita Enterprises Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.12 0.14 -14.29% 0.15 -20% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.07 -14.29% 0.05 +20% Operating Income 0.06 0.07 -14.29% 0.1 -40% Net Income Before Taxes -0.83 0.25 -432% 0.66 -225.76% Net Income -0.81 0.2 -505% 0.61 -232.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.7 0.66 -509.09% 2.04 -232.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.81Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.