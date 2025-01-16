Hello User
Sita Enterprises Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.81Cr, Revenue decreased by 20% YoY

Sita Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Sita Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20% and the loss came at 0.81Cr. It is noteworthy that Sita Enterprises had declared a profit of 0.61Cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses remained unchanged, showing a 0% decline quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Sita Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 14.29% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 40% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -2.7, which represents a significant decrease of 232.35% year-over-year.

Sita Enterprises has delivered a return of 20.35% in the last week, 265.27% return over the past six months, and 61.02% year-to-date.

Currently, Sita Enterprises has a market cap of 58.73 Cr, with a 52-week high of 195.75 and a low of 32.05.

Sita Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.120.14-14.29%0.15-20%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Total Operating Expense0.060.07-14.29%0.05+20%
Operating Income0.060.07-14.29%0.1-40%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.830.25-432%0.66-225.76%
Net Income-0.810.2-505%0.61-232.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.70.66-509.09%2.04-232.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.12Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

