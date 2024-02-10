Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.32% YoY

Siyaram Silk Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.24% & the profit decreased by 14.32% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.09% and the profit decreased by 27.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.1% Y-o-Y.

Siyaram Silk Mills has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -2.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return.

Currently, Siyaram Silk Mills has a market cap of ₹2453.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹635 & ₹399.3 respectively.

Siyaram Silk Mills Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 503.37 585.91 -14.09% 502.18 +0.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.11 44.53 -3.19% 44.25 -2.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.03 13.7 +2.41% 15.27 -8.12% Total Operating Expense 448.64 511.77 -12.34% 441.58 +1.6% Operating Income 54.73 74.14 -26.18% 60.6 -9.69% Net Income Before Taxes 60.21 80.56 -25.26% 68.19 -11.7% Net Income 44.44 61.29 -27.49% 51.87 -14.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.62 13.08 -26.45% 11.07 -13.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹44.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹503.37Cr

