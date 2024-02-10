Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.32% YoY

Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.32% YoY

Livemint

Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 0.24% YoY & Profit Decreased by 14.32% YoY

Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live

Siyaram Silk Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.24% & the profit decreased by 14.32% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.09% and the profit decreased by 27.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.1% Y-o-Y.

Siyaram Silk Mills has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -2.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return.

Currently, Siyaram Silk Mills has a market cap of 2453.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 635 & 399.3 respectively.

Siyaram Silk Mills Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue503.37585.91-14.09%502.18+0.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.1144.53-3.19%44.25-2.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.0313.7+2.41%15.27-8.12%
Total Operating Expense448.64511.77-12.34%441.58+1.6%
Operating Income54.7374.14-26.18%60.6-9.69%
Net Income Before Taxes60.2180.56-25.26%68.19-11.7%
Net Income44.4461.29-27.49%51.87-14.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.6213.08-26.45%11.07-13.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹44.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹503.37Cr

