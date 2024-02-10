Siyaram Silk Mills Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.32% YoY

Siyaram Silk Mills declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.24% & the profit decreased by 14.32% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.09% and the profit decreased by 27.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.19% q-o-q & decreased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.18% q-o-q & decreased by 9.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.62 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.1% Y-o-Y.
Siyaram Silk Mills has delivered -0.27% return in the last 1 week, -2.51% return in the last 6 months, and 1.17% YTD return.
Currently, Siyaram Silk Mills has a market cap of ₹2453.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹635 & ₹399.3 respectively.
Siyaram Silk Mills Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|503.37
|585.91
|-14.09%
|502.18
|+0.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.11
|44.53
|-3.19%
|44.25
|-2.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.03
|13.7
|+2.41%
|15.27
|-8.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|448.64
|511.77
|-12.34%
|441.58
|+1.6%
|Operating Income
|54.73
|74.14
|-26.18%
|60.6
|-9.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|60.21
|80.56
|-25.26%
|68.19
|-11.7%
|Net Income
|44.44
|61.29
|-27.49%
|51.87
|-14.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.62
|13.08
|-26.45%
|11.07
|-13.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹44.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹503.37Cr
