NEW DELHI : State-run power company SJVN on Thursday reported a 19% increase in its net profit for the quarter-ended December at ₹232.67 crore.

During the same period last fiscal (FY21), the company had reported a net profit of ₹195.51 crore.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN said that during the third quarter of FY22, SJVN registered a 11.3% rise in its revenue from operations at ₹550.92 crore.

He further said that in Q3, SJVN recorded highest-ever power generation of 1,480 million units for the period surpassing 1,280 MU generation in corresponding period of the previous financial year.

“These positive growth percentiles are result of optimum utilisation of our operating units, relentless quest to better power generation records, adopting best financial practices and strategic focus on capacity addition in the portfolio of the company," Sharma said.

He also said that SJVN has been accorded approval by Ministry of Finance for creating a subsidiary for development of renewable energy projects.

The CMD also noted that in line with the commitment of Government of India to achieve 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, SJVN has re-engineered its business model and has given a major thrust to its renewable energy portfolio.

