Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SJVN net profit dips marginally to 439.64 crore in September quarter

SJVN net profit dips marginally to 439.64 crore in September quarter

PTI

State-owned SJVN Ltd Thursday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to 439.64 crore

Total income of SJVN increased to 951.62 crore in the September quarter over 916.25 crore a year ago

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to 439.64 crore.

Its consolidated net profit was 445.44 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses in the quarter rose to 398.22 crore from 387.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also increased to 951.62 crore in the September quarter over 916.25 crore a year ago.

The company Tuesday said it has received a letter of intent from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for purchase of 200 MW green energy.

UPCL intends to purchase 200 MW power at a tariff of 2.57 per unit from its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in Rajasthan, SJVN said in a statement.

"The company has received a Letter of Intent for purchase of 200 MW solar power from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. The solar project is being developed through SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Rajasthan under the CPSU Scheme, with viability gap funding support from the Government of India," it said.

The power generated from the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms.

