SJVN Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.83% YOY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
SJVN Q1 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an impressive rise of 29.83% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a significant 80.23%, and the profit skyrocketed by 409.47%.

The company also managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 18.97% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses increased by 17.74% YoY. This effective cost management contributed to an operating income increase of 430.71% QoQ and 33.49% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.91, marking a 31.88% YoY increase. This strong financial performance has yielded a return of 1.1% over the last week, 17.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 56.27% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of 55854.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 170.5 and a 52-week low of 55. Despite the positive financial results, market analysts have mixed opinions about the company's future prospects. Out of the 5 analysts covering SJVN, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

SJVN Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue870.37482.91+80.23%674.79+28.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total80.1698.93-18.97%68.08+17.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization130.89242.43-46.01%100.71+29.97%
Total Operating Expense333.77381.8-12.58%272.8+22.35%
Operating Income536.6101.11+430.71%401.99+33.49%
Net Income Before Taxes482.9871.39+576.54%382.83+26.16%
Net Income378.2874.25+409.47%291.36+29.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.91-0.02+5513.44%0.69+31.88%
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:04 PM IST
