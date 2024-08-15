SJVN Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.83% YOY

SJVN Q1 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an impressive rise of 29.83% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a significant 80.23%, and the profit skyrocketed by 409.47%.
The company also managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 18.97% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses increased by 17.74% YoY. This effective cost management contributed to an operating income increase of 430.71% QoQ and 33.49% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.91, marking a 31.88% YoY increase. This strong financial performance has yielded a return of 1.1% over the last week, 17.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 56.27% year-to-date (YTD).
As of now, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹55854.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.5 and a 52-week low of ₹55. Despite the positive financial results, market analysts have mixed opinions about the company's future prospects. Out of the 5 analysts covering SJVN, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.
SJVN Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|870.37
|482.91
|+80.23%
|674.79
|+28.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|80.16
|98.93
|-18.97%
|68.08
|+17.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|130.89
|242.43
|-46.01%
|100.71
|+29.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|333.77
|381.8
|-12.58%
|272.8
|+22.35%
|Operating Income
|536.6
|101.11
|+430.71%
|401.99
|+33.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|482.98
|71.39
|+576.54%
|382.83
|+26.16%
|Net Income
|378.28
|74.25
|+409.47%
|291.36
|+29.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.91
|-0.02
|+5513.44%
|0.69
|+31.88%
