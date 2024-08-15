SJVN Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 29.83% YOY

SJVN Q1 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a notable performance in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw an impressive rise of 29.83% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by a significant 80.23%, and the profit skyrocketed by 409.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 18.97% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), although these expenses increased by 17.74% YoY. This effective cost management contributed to an operating income increase of 430.71% QoQ and 33.49% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.91, marking a 31.88% YoY increase. This strong financial performance has yielded a return of 1.1% over the last week, 17.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 56.27% year-to-date (YTD).

As of now, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹55854.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.5 and a 52-week low of ₹55. Despite the positive financial results, market analysts have mixed opinions about the company's future prospects. Out of the 5 analysts covering SJVN, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 1 has given a Buy rating, and 1 has given a Strong Buy rating.

SJVN Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 870.37 482.91 +80.23% 674.79 +28.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 80.16 98.93 -18.97% 68.08 +17.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 130.89 242.43 -46.01% 100.71 +29.97% Total Operating Expense 333.77 381.8 -12.58% 272.8 +22.35% Operating Income 536.6 101.11 +430.71% 401.99 +33.49% Net Income Before Taxes 482.98 71.39 +576.54% 382.83 +26.16% Net Income 378.28 74.25 +409.47% 291.36 +29.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.91 -0.02 +5513.44% 0.69 +31.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹378.28Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹870.37Cr

