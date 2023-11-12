SJVN Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.85% YOY

SJVN, the power company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased marginally by 0.01% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 6.85% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN witnessed a significant growth in revenue, with a growth rate of 30.17%. The profit also increased by 46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 14.51% year-on-year.

SJVN's operating income saw a significant increase of 50.32% quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a slight decrease of 0.49%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.08, showing a decrease of 4.42% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, SJVN delivered a negative return of -0.53% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 102.17% in the last 6 months and 117.52% year-to-date.

Currently, SJVN has a market capitalization of ₹29276.98 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹83.65 and ₹30.4 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy the stock.

SJVN Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 878.36 674.79 +30.17% 878.48 -0.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 63.29 68.08 -7.04% 74.03 -14.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.88 100.71 +1.16% 105.32 -3.27% Total Operating Expense 274.07 272.8 +0.47% 271.22 +1.05% Operating Income 604.29 401.99 +50.32% 607.26 -0.49% Net Income Before Taxes 554.57 382.83 +44.86% 529.57 +4.72% Net Income 425.38 291.36 +46% 398.1 +6.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 0.69 +56.52% 1.13 -4.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹425.38Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹878.36Cr

