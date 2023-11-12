SJVN Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.85% YOY
SJVN Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0.01% YoY & profit increased by 6.85% YoY
SJVN, the power company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased marginally by 0.01% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 6.85% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN witnessed a significant growth in revenue, with a growth rate of 30.17%. The profit also increased by 46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 14.51% year-on-year.
SJVN's operating income saw a significant increase of 50.32% quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a slight decrease of 0.49%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹1.08, showing a decrease of 4.42% year-on-year.
In terms of returns, SJVN delivered a negative return of -0.53% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 102.17% in the last 6 months and 117.52% year-to-date.
Currently, SJVN has a market capitalization of ₹29276.98 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹83.65 and ₹30.4 respectively.
As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy the stock.
SJVN Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|878.36
|674.79
|+30.17%
|878.48
|-0.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|63.29
|68.08
|-7.04%
|74.03
|-14.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.88
|100.71
|+1.16%
|105.32
|-3.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|274.07
|272.8
|+0.47%
|271.22
|+1.05%
|Operating Income
|604.29
|401.99
|+50.32%
|607.26
|-0.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|554.57
|382.83
|+44.86%
|529.57
|+4.72%
|Net Income
|425.38
|291.36
|+46%
|398.1
|+6.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|0.69
|+56.52%
|1.13
|-4.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹425.38Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹878.36Cr
