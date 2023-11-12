Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SJVN Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.85% YOY

SJVN Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 6.85% YOY

Livemint

SJVN Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 0.01% YoY & profit increased by 6.85% YoY

SJVN Q2 FY24 Results

SJVN, the power company, has announced its Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased marginally by 0.01% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit increased by 6.85% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN witnessed a significant growth in revenue, with a growth rate of 30.17%. The profit also increased by 46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 7.04% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 14.51% year-on-year.

SJVN's operating income saw a significant increase of 50.32% quarter-on-quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, there was a slight decrease of 0.49%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at 1.08, showing a decrease of 4.42% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, SJVN delivered a negative return of -0.53% in the last 1 week. However, the company has shown strong performance in the long term, with a return of 102.17% in the last 6 months and 117.52% year-to-date.

Currently, SJVN has a market capitalization of 29276.98 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at 83.65 and 30.4 respectively.

As of 12 Nov, 2023, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 12 Nov, 2023, was to Strong Buy the stock.

SJVN Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue878.36674.79+30.17%878.48-0.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total63.2968.08-7.04%74.03-14.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.88100.71+1.16%105.32-3.27%
Total Operating Expense274.07272.8+0.47%271.22+1.05%
Operating Income604.29401.99+50.32%607.26-0.49%
Net Income Before Taxes554.57382.83+44.86%529.57+4.72%
Net Income425.38291.36+46%398.1+6.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.080.69+56.52%1.13-4.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹425.38Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹878.36Cr

12 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
