SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

Published7 Nov 2024, 06:11 AM IST
SJVN Q2 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 16.84%, while profit experienced a modest rise of 1.27% year-on-year (YoY).

Compared to the previous quarter, SJVN demonstrated robust growth with revenue increasing by 17.91% and profit rising by 13.88%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational performance.

In terms of expenses, SJVN saw a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 14.52% compared to the previous year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs more efficiently in the short term.

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 29.63% QoQ and 15.11% YoY, showcasing SJVN's effective management of its operational activities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.1, reflecting an increase of 1.85% YoY. This figure is a positive indicator of the company's profitability on a per-share basis.

SJVN's stock performance has seen a mixed bag recently, with a 2.12% return over the past week, a decrease of 10.3% in the last six months, and an impressive 24.86% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of November 7, 2024, SJVN holds a market capitalization of 44,626.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 170.5 and a low of 72.55, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Currently, analysts have varied opinions on SJVN, with one analyst rating it as Strong Sell, another as Hold, one as Buy, and a final analyst giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 7, 2024, remains to Hold.

SJVN Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1026.25870.37+17.91%878.36+16.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.4880.16-9.58%63.29+14.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization132.8130.89+1.46%101.88+30.35%
Total Operating Expense330.65333.77-0.93%274.07+20.64%
Operating Income695.6536.6+29.63%604.29+15.11%
Net Income Before Taxes580.57482.98+20.21%554.57+4.69%
Net Income430.78378.28+13.88%425.38+1.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.10.91+20.88%1.08+1.85%
