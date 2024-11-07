SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

SJVN Q2 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 16.84%, while profit experienced a modest rise of 1.27% year-on-year (YoY).

Compared to the previous quarter, SJVN demonstrated robust growth with revenue increasing by 17.91% and profit rising by 13.88%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational performance.

In terms of expenses, SJVN saw a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 14.52% compared to the previous year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs more efficiently in the short term.

The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 29.63% QoQ and 15.11% YoY, showcasing SJVN's effective management of its operational activities.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.1, reflecting an increase of 1.85% YoY. This figure is a positive indicator of the company's profitability on a per-share basis.

SJVN's stock performance has seen a mixed bag recently, with a 2.12% return over the past week, a decrease of 10.3% in the last six months, and an impressive 24.86% return year-to-date (YTD).

As of November 7, 2024, SJVN holds a market capitalization of ₹44,626.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.5 and a low of ₹72.55, indicating some volatility in its stock price.

Currently, analysts have varied opinions on SJVN, with one analyst rating it as Strong Sell, another as Hold, one as Buy, and a final analyst giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 7, 2024, remains to Hold.

SJVN Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1026.25 870.37 +17.91% 878.36 +16.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.48 80.16 -9.58% 63.29 +14.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 132.8 130.89 +1.46% 101.88 +30.35% Total Operating Expense 330.65 333.77 -0.93% 274.07 +20.64% Operating Income 695.6 536.6 +29.63% 604.29 +15.11% Net Income Before Taxes 580.57 482.98 +20.21% 554.57 +4.69% Net Income 430.78 378.28 +13.88% 425.38 +1.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.1 0.91 +20.88% 1.08 +1.85%