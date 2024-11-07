SJVN Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.27% YoY

SJVN Q2 Results Live : SJVN declared their Q2 results on November 7, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 16.84%, while profit experienced a modest rise of 1.27% year-on-year (YoY).
Compared to the previous quarter, SJVN demonstrated robust growth with revenue increasing by 17.91% and profit rising by 13.88%. This positive trend reflects the company's strong operational performance.
In terms of expenses, SJVN saw a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 9.58% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although they rose by 14.52% compared to the previous year. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs more efficiently in the short term.
The operating income for the quarter was impressive, up by 29.63% QoQ and 15.11% YoY, showcasing SJVN's effective management of its operational activities.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.1, reflecting an increase of 1.85% YoY. This figure is a positive indicator of the company's profitability on a per-share basis.
SJVN's stock performance has seen a mixed bag recently, with a 2.12% return over the past week, a decrease of 10.3% in the last six months, and an impressive 24.86% return year-to-date (YTD).
As of November 7, 2024, SJVN holds a market capitalization of ₹44,626.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹170.5 and a low of ₹72.55, indicating some volatility in its stock price.
Currently, analysts have varied opinions on SJVN, with one analyst rating it as Strong Sell, another as Hold, one as Buy, and a final analyst giving it a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of November 7, 2024, remains to Hold.
SJVN Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1026.25
|870.37
|+17.91%
|878.36
|+16.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.48
|80.16
|-9.58%
|63.29
|+14.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|132.8
|130.89
|+1.46%
|101.88
|+30.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|330.65
|333.77
|-0.93%
|274.07
|+20.64%
|Operating Income
|695.6
|536.6
|+29.63%
|604.29
|+15.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|580.57
|482.98
|+20.21%
|554.57
|+4.69%
|Net Income
|430.78
|378.28
|+13.88%
|425.38
|+1.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.1
|0.91
|+20.88%
|1.08
|+1.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹430.78Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1026.25Cr
