SJVN Q3 Results 2025:SJVN declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust growth trajectory with a topline increase of 23.5% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.88% year-on-year, amounting to ₹154.74 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹670.99 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a significant decline in revenue by 34.62% and a profit decrease of 64.08%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in their performance quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.8% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting profitability.

SJVN Q3 Results

Despite the quarterly decline, the operating income showed resilience with a decrease of only 53.22% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 40.66% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.39, reflecting a 5.41% increase year-over-year.

SJVN has faced a challenging market, delivering a -4.95% return in the last week, -34.87% return in the last six months, and -11.34% year-to-date return.

Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹35,222.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹159.65 and a low of ₹86.25.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, the consensus among 3 analysts covering the company indicates mixed sentiments, with 1 strong sell, 1 hold, and 1 strong buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date is to hold.

SJVN Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 670.99 1026.25 -34.62% 543.31 +23.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79.1 72.48 +9.13% 65.48 +20.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 137.49 132.8 +3.53% 112.12 +22.63% Total Operating Expense 345.57 330.65 +4.51% 311.95 +10.78% Operating Income 325.42 695.6 -53.22% 231.36 +40.66% Net Income Before Taxes 194.62 580.57 -66.48% 174.46 +11.56% Net Income 154.74 430.78 -64.08% 130.16 +18.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 1.1 -64.55% 0.37 +5.41%