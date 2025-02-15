SJVN Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 18.88% YOY, profit at ₹154.74 crore and revenue at ₹670.99 crore

SJVN Q3 Results 2025:SJVN declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust growth trajectory with a topline increase of 23.5% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.88% year-on-year, amounting to ₹154.74 crore, while the revenue stood at ₹670.99 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a significant decline in revenue by 34.62% and a profit decrease of 64.08%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in their performance quarter-over-quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.8% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting profitability.
Despite the quarterly decline, the operating income showed resilience with a decrease of only 53.22% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 40.66% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.39, reflecting a 5.41% increase year-over-year.
SJVN has faced a challenging market, delivering a -4.95% return in the last week, -34.87% return in the last six months, and -11.34% year-to-date return.
Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹35,222.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹159.65 and a low of ₹86.25.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, the consensus among 3 analysts covering the company indicates mixed sentiments, with 1 strong sell, 1 hold, and 1 strong buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date is to hold.
SJVN Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|670.99
|1026.25
|-34.62%
|543.31
|+23.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79.1
|72.48
|+9.13%
|65.48
|+20.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|137.49
|132.8
|+3.53%
|112.12
|+22.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|345.57
|330.65
|+4.51%
|311.95
|+10.78%
|Operating Income
|325.42
|695.6
|-53.22%
|231.36
|+40.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|194.62
|580.57
|-66.48%
|174.46
|+11.56%
|Net Income
|154.74
|430.78
|-64.08%
|130.16
|+18.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|1.1
|-64.55%
|0.37
|+5.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹154.74Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹670.99Cr