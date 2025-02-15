SJVN Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 18.88% YOY, profit at ₹154.74 crore and revenue at ₹670.99 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
SJVN Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

SJVN Q3 Results 2025:SJVN declared their Q3 results on 13 Feb, 2025, showcasing a robust growth trajectory with a topline increase of 23.5% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 18.88% year-on-year, amounting to 154.74 crore, while the revenue stood at 670.99 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a significant decline in revenue by 34.62% and a profit decrease of 64.08%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in their performance quarter-over-quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.8% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs that could be impacting profitability.

SJVN Q3 Results

Despite the quarterly decline, the operating income showed resilience with a decrease of only 53.22% quarter-on-quarter but an increase of 40.66% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.39, reflecting a 5.41% increase year-over-year.

SJVN has faced a challenging market, delivering a -4.95% return in the last week, -34.87% return in the last six months, and -11.34% year-to-date return.

Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of 35,222.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 159.65 and a low of 86.25.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, the consensus among 3 analysts covering the company indicates mixed sentiments, with 1 strong sell, 1 hold, and 1 strong buy rating. The overall recommendation as of this date is to hold.

SJVN Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue670.991026.25-34.62%543.31+23.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total79.172.48+9.13%65.48+20.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization137.49132.8+3.53%112.12+22.63%
Total Operating Expense345.57330.65+4.51%311.95+10.78%
Operating Income325.42695.6-53.22%231.36+40.66%
Net Income Before Taxes194.62580.57-66.48%174.46+11.56%
Net Income154.74430.78-64.08%130.16+18.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.391.1-64.55%0.37+5.41%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹154.74Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹670.99Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:25 AM IST
