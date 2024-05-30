Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SJVN Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.82% YOY

Livemint

SJVN Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.14% YoY & profit decreased by 49.82% YoY

SJVN Q4 Results Live

SJVN Q4 Results Live : SJVN, the company based in India, announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 4.14% decrease in revenue and a significant 49.82% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a notable 11.12% drop in revenue and a 42.95% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for SJVN surged by 51.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 63.57% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 56.3% QoQ and decreasing by 52.16% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at -0.02, marking a steep 126.64% decline YoY.

Despite the financial challenges, SJVN has managed to deliver a 65.52% return in the last 6 months, with a YTD return of 53.6%.

Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of 54899.24 Cr, with its 52-week high at 170.5 and 52-week low at 35.5.

Analysts covering SJVN have varying opinions, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending a Sell, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy as of 30 May, 2024.

SJVN Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue482.91543.31-11.12%503.77-4.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.9365.48+51.08%60.48+63.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization242.43112.12+116.22%85.52+183.48%
Total Operating Expense381.8311.95+22.39%292.43+30.56%
Operating Income101.11231.36-56.3%211.34-52.16%
Net Income Before Taxes71.39174.46-59.08%242.79-70.6%
Net Income74.25130.16-42.95%147.96-49.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.020.37-104.49%0.06-126.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹74.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹482.91Cr

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette).

