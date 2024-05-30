SJVN Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.82% YOY

SJVN Q4 Results Live : SJVN, the company based in India, announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 4.14% decrease in revenue and a significant 49.82% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a notable 11.12% drop in revenue and a 42.95% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for SJVN surged by 51.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 63.57% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 56.3% QoQ and decreasing by 52.16% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.02, marking a steep 126.64% decline YoY.
Despite the financial challenges, SJVN has managed to deliver a 65.52% return in the last 6 months, with a YTD return of 53.6%.
Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹54899.24 Cr, with its 52-week high at ₹170.5 and 52-week low at ₹35.5.
Analysts covering SJVN have varying opinions, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending a Sell, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy as of 30 May, 2024.
SJVN Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|482.91
|543.31
|-11.12%
|503.77
|-4.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|98.93
|65.48
|+51.08%
|60.48
|+63.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|242.43
|112.12
|+116.22%
|85.52
|+183.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|381.8
|311.95
|+22.39%
|292.43
|+30.56%
|Operating Income
|101.11
|231.36
|-56.3%
|211.34
|-52.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|71.39
|174.46
|-59.08%
|242.79
|-70.6%
|Net Income
|74.25
|130.16
|-42.95%
|147.96
|-49.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|0.37
|-104.49%
|0.06
|-126.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹74.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹482.91Cr
