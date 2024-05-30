SJVN Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.82% YOY

SJVN Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.14% YoY & profit decreased by 49.82% YoY

SJVN Q4 Results Live : SJVN, the company based in India, announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 4.14% decrease in revenue and a significant 49.82% decline in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, SJVN experienced a notable 11.12% drop in revenue and a 42.95% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for SJVN surged by 51.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and rose by 63.57% Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit as well, plummeting by 56.3% QoQ and decreasing by 52.16% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stands at ₹-0.02, marking a steep 126.64% decline YoY.

Despite the financial challenges, SJVN has managed to deliver a 65.52% return in the last 6 months, with a YTD return of 53.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, SJVN boasts a market capitalization of ₹54899.24 Cr, with its 52-week high at ₹170.5 and 52-week low at ₹35.5.

Analysts covering SJVN have varying opinions, with 1 analyst suggesting a Strong Sell, 2 analysts recommending a Sell, and 2 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy as of 30 May, 2024.

SJVN Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 482.91 543.31 -11.12% 503.77 -4.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 98.93 65.48 +51.08% 60.48 +63.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 242.43 112.12 +116.22% 85.52 +183.48% Total Operating Expense 381.8 311.95 +22.39% 292.43 +30.56% Operating Income 101.11 231.36 -56.3% 211.34 -52.16% Net Income Before Taxes 71.39 174.46 -59.08% 242.79 -70.6% Net Income 74.25 130.16 -42.95% 147.96 -49.82% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 0.37 -104.49% 0.06 -126.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹74.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹482.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!