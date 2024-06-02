Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.49% YOY

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.49% YOY

Livemint

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.46% YoY & profit increased by 9.49% YoY

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : Sky Gold, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The top line saw a decrease of 4.46% in revenue, but there was a significant increase of 9.49% in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sky Gold experienced a growth of 11.5% in revenue and an impressive 52.39% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a sharp increase of 57.79% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial rise of 43.55% year-on-year.

The operating income also saw positive growth, with a 42.72% increase quarter-on-quarter and a slight 0.07% increase year-on-year.

Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 10.3, reflecting a decrease of 10.98% year-on-year.

Sky Gold's stock performance has been noteworthy, delivering a 1.2% return in the last week, 18.22% return in the last 6 months, and a 20.57% year-to-date return.

As of now, Sky Gold boasts a market capitalization of 1625.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1397.95 and 247 respectively.

Sky Gold Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue513.38460.44+11.5%537.35-4.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.923.12+57.79%3.43+43.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.151.8+19.24%0.95+125.51%
Total Operating Expense490.2444.2+10.36%514.19-4.67%
Operating Income23.1816.24+42.72%23.16+0.07%
Net Income Before Taxes18.1311.96+51.61%16.73+8.32%
Net Income13.618.93+52.39%12.43+9.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.38.1+27.16%11.57-10.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹513.38Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.