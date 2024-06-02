Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.49% YOY

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : Sky Gold, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The top line saw a decrease of 4.46% in revenue, but there was a significant increase of 9.49% in profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sky Gold experienced a growth of 11.5% in revenue and an impressive 52.39% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a sharp increase of 57.79% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial rise of 43.55% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also saw positive growth, with a 42.72% increase quarter-on-quarter and a slight 0.07% increase year-on-year.

Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.3, reflecting a decrease of 10.98% year-on-year.

Sky Gold's stock performance has been noteworthy, delivering a 1.2% return in the last week, 18.22% return in the last 6 months, and a 20.57% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Sky Gold boasts a market capitalization of ₹1625.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1397.95 and ₹247 respectively.

Sky Gold Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 513.38 460.44 +11.5% 537.35 -4.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.92 3.12 +57.79% 3.43 +43.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.15 1.8 +19.24% 0.95 +125.51% Total Operating Expense 490.2 444.2 +10.36% 514.19 -4.67% Operating Income 23.18 16.24 +42.72% 23.16 +0.07% Net Income Before Taxes 18.13 11.96 +51.61% 16.73 +8.32% Net Income 13.61 8.93 +52.39% 12.43 +9.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.3 8.1 +27.16% 11.57 -10.98%

