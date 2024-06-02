Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 9.49% YOY

Sky Gold Q4 Results Live : Sky Gold, a leading company, announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The top line saw a decrease of 4.46% in revenue, but there was a significant increase of 9.49% in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sky Gold experienced a growth of 11.5% in revenue and an impressive 52.39% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a sharp increase of 57.79% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial rise of 43.55% year-on-year.
The operating income also saw positive growth, with a 42.72% increase quarter-on-quarter and a slight 0.07% increase year-on-year.
Despite the overall positive results, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹10.3, reflecting a decrease of 10.98% year-on-year.
Sky Gold's stock performance has been noteworthy, delivering a 1.2% return in the last week, 18.22% return in the last 6 months, and a 20.57% year-to-date return.
As of now, Sky Gold boasts a market capitalization of ₹1625.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1397.95 and ₹247 respectively.
Sky Gold Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|513.38
|460.44
|+11.5%
|537.35
|-4.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.92
|3.12
|+57.79%
|3.43
|+43.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.15
|1.8
|+19.24%
|0.95
|+125.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|490.2
|444.2
|+10.36%
|514.19
|-4.67%
|Operating Income
|23.18
|16.24
|+42.72%
|23.16
|+0.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.13
|11.96
|+51.61%
|16.73
|+8.32%
|Net Income
|13.61
|8.93
|+52.39%
|12.43
|+9.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.3
|8.1
|+27.16%
|11.57
|-10.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹513.38Cr
