Small is beautiful for HDFC Bank on margin path

Vaidyanathan said that while retail deposits saw healthy growth of ₹53,000 crore in Q3 q-o-q, outstanding wholesale deposits shrank by ₹11,800 crore. “The non-retail book is price-sensitive and to the extent that we do not participate at that price, we focus on the retail granular book," he said. He’s referring to the fact that companies and other large depositors tend to pull out deposits if the interest rates fall, unlike retail depositors.