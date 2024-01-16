Small is beautiful for HDFC Bank on margin path

For India’s biggest private sector bank, the road to future is paved with small loans and deposits.
For India’s biggest private sector bank, the road to future is paved with small loans and deposits.
For the coming fiscal year, HDFC Bank is building a plan to further raise the share of retail loans in its loan book, and tap individuals to park more deposits. At present, 54% of its loans are to retail borrowers, including mortgage and non-mortgage categories, while wholesale loans account for the remaining 46%.
For the coming fiscal year, HDFC Bank is building a plan to further raise the share of retail loans in its loan book, and tap individuals to park more deposits. At present, 54% of its loans are to retail borrowers, including mortgage and non-mortgage categories, while wholesale loans account for the remaining 46%.
“We will need granular deposit funding, and to the extent that we get good funding, there is good credit demand for us to take. We will be able to pick and choose what we want," the bank’s chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan said in a post-earnings call.
On Tuesday, the bank reported a 33.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in standalone net profit to ₹16,372.5 crore in the December quarter as net interest income showed a healthy increase. This figure handsomely beat estimates by 19 analysts polled by Bloomberg, who expected it to post a net profit of ₹15,762 crore in the quarter. The bank’s net interest income–the difference between interest earned and interest expended–grew 23.9% y-o-y to ₹28,471.3 crore.
Vaidyanathan said that while the current rate of growth is robust, the lender could look at readjusting the mix between retail and corporate loans, to target more profitable segments that could in turn lead to better margins.
In December, HDFC Bank’s core net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the previous quarter. Comparatively, the NIMs of ICICI Bank and SBI for Q2 -- results for Q3 are awaited -- stood at 4.53% and 3.43%, respectively.
Usually for banks, margins in retail loans -- especially in unsecured loans -- are higher than for loans given to corporates; so, a further tilt towards retail loans may help lift margins for the bank.
“A key aspect was that margins were flat quarter-on-quarter at 3.4%. Improvement in NIM is critical for re-rating of the stock," Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital said in a note.
Analysts are closely watching the bank’s strategy in the coming quarter as it tries to garner more deposits to match its burgeoning loan book.
“HDFC Bank has shown operational improvement, but there is a question mark on how it will manage the deposit growth that is still lagging credit growth," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research, institutional equities, Ashika Stock Broking. “This will be the primary focus at the moment and might disappoint market expectations."
HDFC Bank’s overall loan growth in the December quarter was 62%, while deposit growth was 27.7%. To an extent, both numbers were propelled by the merger of erstwhile mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) with HDFC Bank in July. The loan growth came over the bank’s standalone loan base of ₹15 trillion in December 2022. And the deposit growth came from the standalone HDFC Bank base of ₹17.3 trillion last year.
Vaidyanathan said that while retail deposits saw healthy growth of ₹53,000 crore in Q3 q-o-q, outstanding wholesale deposits shrank by ₹11,800 crore. “The non-retail book is price-sensitive and to the extent that we do not participate at that price, we focus on the retail granular book," he said. He’s referring to the fact that companies and other large depositors tend to pull out deposits if the interest rates fall, unlike retail depositors.
The bank has been quite conscious about pricing of deposits as well as loans, and has said in the past that it had to let go of lending opportunities owing to stringent pricing (interest rates on loans in this case).
“As part of the macro cycle, we do see opportunities for various mid-corporates to tap the capital markets directly. They are price-sensitive, too, and while we do want to participate (in lending to them), we will be circumspect on pricing to get the appropriate kind of return," said Vaidyanathan.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s provisions rose 50.2% y-o-y to ₹4,216.6 crore, and it set aside contingent provisions of ₹1,220 crore to cover investments in alternative investment funds (AIFs). Last month, RBI clamped down on lenders allegedly evergreening loans through alternative investment funds, a practice previously red-flagged by the stock market regulator. It asked lenders to fully provide for such investments if they are not able to exit in 30 days.
In November, RBI raised the risk weights assigned to unsecured consumer credit like personal loans and credit card dues. This will have a 97-basis point impact on HDFC Bank’s capital, Vaidyanathan said, adding that unlike some other market participants, the bank has not seen blistering growth in personal loans and credit cards. Its personal loans grew 10.3% y-o-y to ₹1.8 trillion and payments or cards business saw a growth of 16.6% y-o-y to ₹97,100 crore as on 31 December.
“In personal loans or in the payments business, asset quality continues to be benign and quite strong. In origination, we are getting a dominant share of higher-rated customers—credit score of over 760—that are coming into the industry. The book is good and the originations are of good quality," he said.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III norms was at 18.4% as on 31 December, as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7%. This is the ratio of a bank’s capital to its risk-weighted assets, and indicates how well a bank is prepared to absorb losses.
Shares of HDFC Bank stood at ₹1,678.95 apiece on Tuesday, up 0.42% from the previous close. The broader 30-share BSE Sensex closed 0.27% down, at 73,128.7.