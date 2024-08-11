Hello User
Smartlink Holdings Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.05% YOY

Smartlink Holdings Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 64.05% YOY

Livemint

Smartlink Holdings Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.05% YoY & loss decreased by 64.05% YoY

Smartlink Holdings Q1 Results Live

Smartlink Holdings Q1 Results Live : Smartlink Holdings declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant improvement in their financial performance. The company's topline increased by 12.05% year-over-year (YoY), while their net loss decreased by a substantial 64.05% YoY. However, on a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the company saw a decline in revenue by 46.27% and an increase in net loss by 105.12%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown a mixed trend. These expenses declined by 2.1% on a quarterly basis but increased by 23.09% when compared to the same period last year. This indicates that while the company has managed to cut down on costs in the short term, there has been an overall increase in these expenses over the past year.

Operating income also displayed a dual trend, dropping by 108.91% quarter-over-quarter but increasing by 63.24% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company faced operational challenges in the short term, they have made significant improvements compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.45, marking an improvement of 63.71% YoY. Despite the negative EPS, the improvement indicates that the company is on a path to better financial health.

In terms of stock performance, Smartlink Holdings has delivered a -6.5% return over the last week. However, the company's longer-term performance has been much more promising, with a 60.14% return over the last six months and a 56.6% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

As of now, Smartlink Holdings has a market capitalization of 283.29 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 346.3 and a 52-week low of 158, indicating significant volatility in its trading performance over the past year.

Smartlink Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue41.777.6-46.27%37.21+12.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.485.6-2.1%4.45+23.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.910.87+4.65%0.85+7.59%
Total Operating Expense42.5567.95-37.38%39.55+7.6%
Operating Income-0.869.64-108.91%-2.34+63.24%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1810.49-101.68%-1.48+88.08%
Net Income-0.448.68-105.12%-1.24+64.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.458.7-105.17%-1.24+63.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.44Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹41.7Cr

