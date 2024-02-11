Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.21Cr, Revenue increased by 8.28% YoY

Smartlink Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.28% & the loss came at ₹1.21cr. It is noteworthy that Smartlink Holdings had declared a profit of ₹17.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 18.43% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 449.32% q-o-q & decreased by 110.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.22 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 349.53% Y-o-Y.
Smartlink Holdings has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, 3.62% return in the last 6 months, and -2.21% YTD return.
Currently, Smartlink Holdings has a market cap of ₹176.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹204.95 & ₹129.15 respectively.
Smartlink Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.28
|50.67
|-22.48%
|36.27
|+8.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.88
|4.52
|+8.08%
|4.12
|+18.43%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.87
|0.87
|-0.01%
|0.78
|+11.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|41.47
|50.04
|-17.13%
|15.96
|+159.81%
|Operating Income
|-2.19
|0.63
|-449.32%
|20.31
|-110.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.55
|1.23
|-225.62%
|21.52
|-107.2%
|Net Income
|-1.21
|0.83
|-246.96%
|17.5
|-106.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.22
|0.83
|-246.99%
|0.49
|-349.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.21Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.28Cr
