Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.21Cr, Revenue increased by 8.28% YoY

Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.21Cr, Revenue increased by 8.28% YoY

Livemint

Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.28% YoY & loss at 1.21Cr

Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Smartlink Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.28% & the loss came at 1.21cr. It is noteworthy that Smartlink Holdings had declared a profit of 17.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 18.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 449.32% q-o-q & decreased by 110.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.22 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 349.53% Y-o-Y.

Smartlink Holdings has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, 3.62% return in the last 6 months, and -2.21% YTD return.

Currently, Smartlink Holdings has a market cap of 176.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 204.95 & 129.15 respectively.

Smartlink Holdings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.2850.67-22.48%36.27+8.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.884.52+8.08%4.12+18.43%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.870.87-0.01%0.78+11.97%
Total Operating Expense41.4750.04-17.13%15.96+159.81%
Operating Income-2.190.63-449.32%20.31-110.8%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.551.23-225.62%21.52-107.2%
Net Income-1.210.83-246.96%17.5-106.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.220.83-246.99%0.49-349.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.21Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.28Cr

