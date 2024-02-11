Smartlink Holdings Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.21Cr, Revenue increased by 8.28% YoY

Smartlink Holdings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 8.28% & the loss came at ₹1.21cr. It is noteworthy that Smartlink Holdings had declared a profit of ₹17.5cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.48%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 18.43% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 449.32% q-o-q & decreased by 110.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-1.22 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 349.53% Y-o-Y.

Smartlink Holdings has delivered -2.31% return in the last 1 week, 3.62% return in the last 6 months, and -2.21% YTD return.

Currently, Smartlink Holdings has a market cap of ₹176.91 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹204.95 & ₹129.15 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smartlink Holdings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.28 50.67 -22.48% 36.27 +8.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.88 4.52 +8.08% 4.12 +18.43% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 0.87 -0.01% 0.78 +11.97% Total Operating Expense 41.47 50.04 -17.13% 15.96 +159.81% Operating Income -2.19 0.63 -449.32% 20.31 -110.8% Net Income Before Taxes -1.55 1.23 -225.62% 21.52 -107.2% Net Income -1.21 0.83 -246.96% 17.5 -106.94% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.22 0.83 -246.99% 0.49 -349.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.21Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹39.28Cr

