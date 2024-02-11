SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 2.68Cr, Revenue increased by 17.81% YoY

SML Isuzu declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.81% & the profit came at ₹2.68cr. It is noteworthy that SML Isuzu had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.46% q-o-q & increased by 85.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 2166.67% Y-o-Y.

SML Isuzu has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 29.59% return in the last 6 months, and 21.82% YTD return.

Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of ₹2330.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1650.5 & ₹661.55 respectively.

SML Isuzu Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 386.13 498.59 -22.56% 327.75 +17.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 49.49 47.27 +4.7% 42.43 +16.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.04 11.74 +2.56% 10.64 +13.16% Total Operating Expense 376.37 471.13 -20.11% 322.49 +16.71% Operating Income 9.76 27.46 -64.46% 5.26 +85.55% Net Income Before Taxes 2.85 21.15 -86.52% -0.96 +396.88% Net Income 2.68 21.09 -87.29% -0.13 +2161.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.86 14.57 -87.23% -0.09 +2166.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.68Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹386.13Cr

