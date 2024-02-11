Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 2.68Cr, Revenue increased by 17.81% YoY

SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 2.68Cr, Revenue increased by 17.81% YoY

SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 17.81% YoY & profit at 2.68Cr

SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 Results Live

SML Isuzu declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.81% & the profit came at 2.68cr. It is noteworthy that SML Isuzu had declared a loss of 0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 64.46% q-o-q & increased by 85.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 2166.67% Y-o-Y.

SML Isuzu has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 29.59% return in the last 6 months, and 21.82% YTD return.

Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of 2330.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1650.5 & 661.55 respectively.

SML Isuzu Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue386.13498.59-22.56%327.75+17.81%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total49.4947.27+4.7%42.43+16.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.0411.74+2.56%10.64+13.16%
Total Operating Expense376.37471.13-20.11%322.49+16.71%
Operating Income9.7627.46-64.46%5.26+85.55%
Net Income Before Taxes2.8521.15-86.52%-0.96+396.88%
Net Income2.6821.09-87.29%-0.13+2161.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.8614.57-87.23%-0.09+2166.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.68Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹386.13Cr

