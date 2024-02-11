SML Isuzu Q3 FY24 results: Profit at 2.68Cr, Revenue increased by 17.81% YoY

SML Isuzu declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.81% & the profit came at ₹2.68cr. It is noteworthy that SML Isuzu had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.7% q-o-q & increased by 16.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 64.46% q-o-q & increased by 85.55% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.86 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 2166.67% Y-o-Y.
SML Isuzu has delivered 5.08% return in the last 1 week, 29.59% return in the last 6 months, and 21.82% YTD return.
Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of ₹2330.88 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1650.5 & ₹661.55 respectively.
SML Isuzu Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|386.13
|498.59
|-22.56%
|327.75
|+17.81%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|49.49
|47.27
|+4.7%
|42.43
|+16.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.04
|11.74
|+2.56%
|10.64
|+13.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|376.37
|471.13
|-20.11%
|322.49
|+16.71%
|Operating Income
|9.76
|27.46
|-64.46%
|5.26
|+85.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.85
|21.15
|-86.52%
|-0.96
|+396.88%
|Net Income
|2.68
|21.09
|-87.29%
|-0.13
|+2161.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.86
|14.57
|-87.23%
|-0.09
|+2166.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.68Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹386.13Cr
