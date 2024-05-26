Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.26% YOY

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.26% YOY

Livemint

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.53% YoY & profit increased by 95.26% YoY

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : SML Isuzu declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.53% & the profit increased by 95.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76% and the profit increased by 1852.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 505.53% q-o-q & increased by 80.1% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 36.14 for Q4 which increased by 95.26% Y-o-Y.

SML Isuzu has delivered 15.54% return in the last 1 week, 54.3% return in the last 6 months, and 78.48% YTD return.

Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of 3415.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2480 & 991.05 respectively.

SML Isuzu Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue679.6386.13+76%583.22+16.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.4149.49+1.86%47.12+6.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.112.04+0.5%10.43+15.99%
Total Operating Expense620.5376.37+64.86%550.41+12.73%
Operating Income59.19.76+505.53%32.81+80.1%
Net Income Before Taxes50.42.85+1668.42%25.07+101.07%
Net Income52.322.68+1852.24%26.8+95.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS36.141.86+1843.01%18.51+95.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹52.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹679.6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.