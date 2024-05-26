SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.26% YOY

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : SML Isuzu declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.53% & the profit increased by 95.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76% and the profit increased by 1852.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 505.53% q-o-q & increased by 80.1% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹36.14 for Q4 which increased by 95.26% Y-o-Y.
SML Isuzu has delivered 15.54% return in the last 1 week, 54.3% return in the last 6 months, and 78.48% YTD return.
Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of ₹3415.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2480 & ₹991.05 respectively.
SML Isuzu Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|679.6
|386.13
|+76%
|583.22
|+16.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|50.41
|49.49
|+1.86%
|47.12
|+6.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.1
|12.04
|+0.5%
|10.43
|+15.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|620.5
|376.37
|+64.86%
|550.41
|+12.73%
|Operating Income
|59.1
|9.76
|+505.53%
|32.81
|+80.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.4
|2.85
|+1668.42%
|25.07
|+101.07%
|Net Income
|52.32
|2.68
|+1852.24%
|26.8
|+95.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|36.14
|1.86
|+1843.01%
|18.51
|+95.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹52.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹679.6Cr
