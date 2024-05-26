SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.26% YOY

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.53% YoY & profit increased by 95.26% YoY

SML Isuzu Q4 Results Live : SML Isuzu declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 16.53% & the profit increased by 95.26% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 76% and the profit increased by 1852.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.86% q-o-q & increased by 6.98% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 505.53% q-o-q & increased by 80.1% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹36.14 for Q4 which increased by 95.26% Y-o-Y.

SML Isuzu has delivered 15.54% return in the last 1 week, 54.3% return in the last 6 months, and 78.48% YTD return.

Currently, SML Isuzu has a market cap of ₹3415.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2480 & ₹991.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SML Isuzu Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 679.6 386.13 +76% 583.22 +16.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.41 49.49 +1.86% 47.12 +6.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.1 12.04 +0.5% 10.43 +15.99% Total Operating Expense 620.5 376.37 +64.86% 550.41 +12.73% Operating Income 59.1 9.76 +505.53% 32.81 +80.1% Net Income Before Taxes 50.4 2.85 +1668.42% 25.07 +101.07% Net Income 52.32 2.68 +1852.24% 26.8 +95.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 36.14 1.86 +1843.01% 18.51 +95.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹52.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹679.6Cr

