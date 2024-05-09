Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.04% YOY

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.04% YOY

Livemint

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.83% YoY & profit increased by 120.04% YoY

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : Smruthi Organics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.83% & the profit increased by 120.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.89% and the profit increased by 166.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 194.93% q-o-q & increased by 148.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.33 for Q4 which increased by 71.87% Y-o-Y.

Smruthi Organics has delivered 5.28% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in last 6 months and -6.37% YTD return.

Currently the Smruthi Organics has a market cap of 185.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 218.8 & 117 respectively.

Smruthi Organics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.6623.48+68.89%36.78+7.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.294.67-8.26%4.73-9.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.591.45+9.33%1.24+28.13%
Total Operating Expense37.1626.11+42.31%35.77+3.88%
Operating Income2.5-2.63+194.93%1.01+148.35%
Net Income Before Taxes2.19-2.95+174.16%0.81+170.62%
Net Income1.52-2.29+166.28%0.69+120.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.33-2+166.5%0.77+71.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.66Cr

