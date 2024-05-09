Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.04% YOY

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : Smruthi Organics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.83% & the profit increased by 120.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.89% and the profit increased by 166.28%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 194.93% q-o-q & increased by 148.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.33 for Q4 which increased by 71.87% Y-o-Y.

Smruthi Organics has delivered 5.28% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in last 6 months and -6.37% YTD return.

Currently the Smruthi Organics has a market cap of ₹185.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹218.8 & ₹117 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smruthi Organics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.66 23.48 +68.89% 36.78 +7.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.29 4.67 -8.26% 4.73 -9.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.59 1.45 +9.33% 1.24 +28.13% Total Operating Expense 37.16 26.11 +42.31% 35.77 +3.88% Operating Income 2.5 -2.63 +194.93% 1.01 +148.35% Net Income Before Taxes 2.19 -2.95 +174.16% 0.81 +170.62% Net Income 1.52 -2.29 +166.28% 0.69 +120.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.33 -2 +166.5% 0.77 +71.87%

