Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 120.04% YOY

Smruthi Organics Q4 Results Live : Smruthi Organics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.83% & the profit increased by 120.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 68.89% and the profit increased by 166.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.26% q-o-q & decreased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 194.93% q-o-q & increased by 148.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.33 for Q4 which increased by 71.87% Y-o-Y.
Smruthi Organics has delivered 5.28% return in the last 1 week, -8.32% return in last 6 months and -6.37% YTD return.
Currently the Smruthi Organics has a market cap of ₹185.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹218.8 & ₹117 respectively.
Smruthi Organics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.66
|23.48
|+68.89%
|36.78
|+7.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.29
|4.67
|-8.26%
|4.73
|-9.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.59
|1.45
|+9.33%
|1.24
|+28.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|37.16
|26.11
|+42.31%
|35.77
|+3.88%
|Operating Income
|2.5
|-2.63
|+194.93%
|1.01
|+148.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.19
|-2.95
|+174.16%
|0.81
|+170.62%
|Net Income
|1.52
|-2.29
|+166.28%
|0.69
|+120.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.33
|-2
|+166.5%
|0.77
|+71.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.66Cr
