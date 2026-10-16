Snabbit's expansion push comes at a cost as FY26 losses hit ₹168 crore

BENGALURU: Snabbit’s losses widened nearly 30-fold to ₹167.75 crore in fiscal year 2026 (FY26) as the instant home-help startup spent heavily on workers and marketing to build its business, highlighting the cost of scaling a service that must keep professionals close to customers to make each booking viable.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹12.25 crore in the year ended 31 March 2026 from ₹26.35 lakh a year earlier, while expenses surged to ₹194.76 crore from ₹6.81 crore, according to financial statements of Maestroedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which operates Snabbit. The company had reported a loss of ₹5.70 crore in FY25.

Building the business Costs relating to professionals were Snabbit’s largest expense at ₹63.07 crore, followed by marketing at ₹48.69 crore, employee expenses at ₹46.02 crore and service fulfilment expenses at ₹23.83 crore.

Revenue included ₹10.82 crore from platform services and ₹1.42 crore from uniform sales. Snabbit reports revenue after deducting discounts it pays for to lower customers’ bills.

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Other income, mainly interest on bank deposits, contributed ₹14.77 crore, taking total income to ₹27.01 crore.

The spending reflects a familiar challenge from food delivery’s early years, when platforms funded discounts and delivery costs to attract customers. Instant-help companies face a similar task: persuading households to try a new service while ensuring enough workers are available to fulfil bookings.

Snabbit raised $56 million in April, taking its total funding to more than $112 million across five rounds. Its valuation in that round was reported at $350-400 million. Rival Pronto has raised about $60 million and was valued at $200 million in its latest round.

Urban Company’s board approved plans on Friday to raise up to ₹2,500 crore, subject to shareholder approval. The company said the proposed fundraising would support its established businesses, InstaHelp and potential acquisitions.

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The cost of each booking The bigger challenge is making the economics work beyond densely packed neighbourhoods.

Mint reported in August that instant-help providers such as Snabbit, Pronto, and Urban Company’s InstaHelp may have to nearly double prices as they expand into areas where homes are farther apart and workers have fewer bookings.

Currently, each professional completes 8-10 jobs over about 9.5 working hours a day, keeping the total servicing cost at ₹95-100 an hour, according to industry estimates cited in the report. This is also close to what customers pay in many cases.

That cost structure depends on jobs being clustered within a 300-400-metre walking radius. Longer journeys leave workers with less time to complete paid bookings, increasing the cost of each job.

Experts said prices may eventually need to rise above ₹200 an hour to make the model profitable. For now, platforms are focusing on high-demand neighbourhoods, assigning workers nearby jobs in succession and charging more during peak hours.

Also Read | Urban Company considers fundraise as instant-services battle heats up

Snabbit used ₹157.46 crore in operating activities in FY26, equivalent to an average monthly cash burn of ₹13.12 crore. The full-year average, however, may not reflect its spending rate in FY27.