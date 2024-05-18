SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.29% YOY

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : SNL Bearings announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showing a 1.15% increase in revenue and a significant 35.29% increase in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).
Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a growth of 0.44% while profit increased by 6.15%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financial performance.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.77% QoQ and 1.32% YoY, reflecting potential cost management challenges for the company.
Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 15.96% QoQ and 30% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency for SNL Bearings.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹5.73, marking a notable 35.41% YoY increase, which is likely to positively impact investor sentiment.
SNL Bearings delivered returns of 4.11% in the last week, 9.59% in the last 6 months, and -7.06% Year-to-Date (YTD), highlighting the company's recent performance in the market.
Currently, SNL Bearings holds a market capitalization of ₹134.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹444.9 and ₹260.3 respectively, indicating the company's stock price range over the past year.
SNL Bearings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.46
|11.41
|+0.44%
|11.33
|+1.15%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.3
|2.26
|+1.77%
|2.27
|+1.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.38
|0.4
|-5%
|0.39
|-2.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.99
|9.28
|-3.12%
|9.43
|-4.67%
|Operating Income
|2.47
|2.13
|+15.96%
|1.9
|+30%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.99
|2.64
|+13.26%
|2.24
|+33.48%
|Net Income
|2.07
|1.95
|+6.15%
|1.53
|+35.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.73
|5.4
|+6.11%
|4.23
|+35.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹11.46Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!