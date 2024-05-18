Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.29% YOY

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.29% YOY

Livemint

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.15% YoY & profit increased by 35.29% YoY

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : SNL Bearings announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showing a 1.15% increase in revenue and a significant 35.29% increase in profit Year-over-Year (YoY).

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a growth of 0.44% while profit increased by 6.15%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.77% QoQ and 1.32% YoY, reflecting potential cost management challenges for the company.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 15.96% QoQ and 30% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency for SNL Bearings.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 5.73, marking a notable 35.41% YoY increase, which is likely to positively impact investor sentiment.

SNL Bearings delivered returns of 4.11% in the last week, 9.59% in the last 6 months, and -7.06% Year-to-Date (YTD), highlighting the company's recent performance in the market.

Currently, SNL Bearings holds a market capitalization of 134.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 444.9 and 260.3 respectively, indicating the company's stock price range over the past year.

SNL Bearings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.4611.41+0.44%11.33+1.15%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.32.26+1.77%2.27+1.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.380.4-5%0.39-2.56%
Total Operating Expense8.999.28-3.12%9.43-4.67%
Operating Income2.472.13+15.96%1.9+30%
Net Income Before Taxes2.992.64+13.26%2.24+33.48%
Net Income2.071.95+6.15%1.53+35.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.735.4+6.11%4.23+35.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹11.46Cr

