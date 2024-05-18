SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 35.29% YOY

SNL Bearings Q4 Results Live : SNL Bearings announced their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, showing a 1.15% increase in revenue and a significant 35.29% increase in profit Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ), the revenue saw a growth of 0.44% while profit increased by 6.15%, indicating a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.77% QoQ and 1.32% YoY, reflecting potential cost management challenges for the company.

Operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 15.96% QoQ and 30% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency for SNL Bearings.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹5.73, marking a notable 35.41% YoY increase, which is likely to positively impact investor sentiment.

SNL Bearings delivered returns of 4.11% in the last week, 9.59% in the last 6 months, and -7.06% Year-to-Date (YTD), highlighting the company's recent performance in the market.

Currently, SNL Bearings holds a market capitalization of ₹134.57 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹444.9 and ₹260.3 respectively, indicating the company's stock price range over the past year.

SNL Bearings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.46 11.41 +0.44% 11.33 +1.15% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.3 2.26 +1.77% 2.27 +1.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.38 0.4 -5% 0.39 -2.56% Total Operating Expense 8.99 9.28 -3.12% 9.43 -4.67% Operating Income 2.47 2.13 +15.96% 1.9 +30% Net Income Before Taxes 2.99 2.64 +13.26% 2.24 +33.48% Net Income 2.07 1.95 +6.15% 1.53 +35.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.73 5.4 +6.11% 4.23 +35.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹11.46Cr

