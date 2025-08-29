Snowflake Gains on Strong Outlook That Eases Software Fears

(Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. shares jumped the most in nine months after the company gave a strong outlook, calming investor anxiety that software vendors will be hurt by a slowing economy and new competition from artificial intelligence upstarts.

Product revenue will be about $4.4 billion in the fiscal year ending in January, the company said Wednesday in a statement. That beat analysts’ average estimate of $4.34 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Wall Street has been increasingly skeptical of incumbent software makers, fearing customers would leave for new vendors specializing in artificial intelligence. While Snowflake, which offers products that focus on organizing and analyzing data, had escaped much of this worry because its platform works with a variety of new AI models, it had suffered with the rest of the industry recently.

The shares gained 18% to $237.14 at 11:36 a.m. Thursday in New York, the biggest intraday rise since November. Software companies got a boost Wednesday after MongoDB Inc., another data-focused vendor, reported strong results, sending its stock up 38% that day.

“Even against elevated expectations (due to outstanding results from MongoDB and impressive public cloud performance) Snowflake delivered!” Patrick Colville, an analyst at Scotiabank, said Thursday in a note. “Management is sounding positive about adoption trends of both core data warehousing and newer AI products.”

Snowflake shares had gained nearly 30% this year through Wednesday’s close, outpacing most software peers, but had dropped 9% in the past month. “Money just wants to leave the sector no matter what companies report and guide,” Jordan Klein, an analyst at Mizuho Securities, said in a note before the results.

The company has worked to develop products that make it easier to use generative AI on data stored in its platform. Newer products outperformed expectations on revenue contribution in the quarter, Chief Financial Officer Mike Scarpelli said on a conference call with analysts after the results were released.

For the quarter that ended July 31, product sales climbed about 32% to $1.09 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $1.04 billion. Remaining performance obligation, a measure of bookings, was $6.9 billion, compared with the $6.78 billion average estimate.

The “results reflect dividends from Snowflake’s faster product innovation, increased sales efficiencies and broader platform adoption,” Derrick Wood, an analyst at TD Cowen, said Thursday in a note.

Databricks Inc., a closely held data-focused software provider generally seen as Snowflake’s biggest competitor, announced new funding last week valuing the company at more than $100 billion. Investor concerns about the competition have lessened over the past year, wrote Gil Luria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson, in a note ahead of earnings.

New customers were up 21% in the quarter, Scarpelli said. “It is clear that our new customer acquisition motion is yielding positive results.”

Snowflake added more than 500 workers to its headcount in the quarter. The company has hired more sales and marketing employees in the last six months than in the prior two years combined, the CFO said.

