Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.65% YOY

Snowman Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 13.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 45.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.12% q-o-q & decreased by 7.35% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 6.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.
Snowman Logistics has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 35.79% return in last 6 months and 6.06% YTD return.
Currently the Snowman Logistics has a market cap of ₹1125.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹79.25 & ₹30.3 respectively.
Snowman Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|124.05
|124.02
|+0.02%
|109.39
|+13.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.96
|9.45
|-5.12%
|9.67
|-7.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.1
|14.83
|+1.78%
|13.21
|+14.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|112.81
|114.85
|-1.77%
|98.88
|+14.09%
|Operating Income
|11.23
|9.17
|+22.48%
|10.51
|+6.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.54
|4.66
|+40.45%
|6.31
|+3.69%
|Net Income
|4.25
|2.93
|+45.05%
|3.74
|+13.65%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.25
|0.18
|+38.89%
|0.22
|+13.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.25Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹124.05Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!