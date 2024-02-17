Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.65% YOY

Snowman Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 13.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 45.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.12% q-o-q & decreased by 7.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 6.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.

Snowman Logistics has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 35.79% return in last 6 months and 6.06% YTD return.

Currently the Snowman Logistics has a market cap of ₹1125.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹79.25 & ₹30.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snowman Logistics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 124.05 124.02 +0.02% 109.39 +13.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.96 9.45 -5.12% 9.67 -7.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.1 14.83 +1.78% 13.21 +14.33% Total Operating Expense 112.81 114.85 -1.77% 98.88 +14.09% Operating Income 11.23 9.17 +22.48% 10.51 +6.85% Net Income Before Taxes 6.54 4.66 +40.45% 6.31 +3.69% Net Income 4.25 2.93 +45.05% 3.74 +13.65% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.25 0.18 +38.89% 0.22 +13.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.25Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹124.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!