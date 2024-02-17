Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.65% YOY

Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 13.65% YOY

Livemint

Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.39% YoY & profit increased by 13.65% YoY

Snowman Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Snowman Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.39% & the profit increased by 13.65% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.02% and the profit increased by 45.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.12% q-o-q & decreased by 7.35% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 22.48% q-o-q & increased by 6.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 13.64% Y-o-Y.

Snowman Logistics has delivered -6.78% return in the last 1 week, 35.79% return in last 6 months and 6.06% YTD return.

Currently the Snowman Logistics has a market cap of 1125.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 79.25 & 30.3 respectively.

Snowman Logistics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue124.05124.02+0.02%109.39+13.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.969.45-5.12%9.67-7.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.114.83+1.78%13.21+14.33%
Total Operating Expense112.81114.85-1.77%98.88+14.09%
Operating Income11.239.17+22.48%10.51+6.85%
Net Income Before Taxes6.544.66+40.45%6.31+3.69%
Net Income4.252.93+45.05%3.74+13.65%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.250.18+38.89%0.22+13.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.25Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹124.05Cr

