Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.84% YOY

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : Snowman Logistics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit decreased by 57.84% YoY. Revenue grew by 2.01% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 49.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.56% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.25% q-o-q & increased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 56.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snowman Logistics has delivered -1.85% return in the last 1 week, 7.61% return in the last 6 months and 0.16% YTD return.

Currently, Snowman Logistics has a market cap of ₹1062.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹84.9 & ₹36.65 respectively.

Snowman Logistics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 126.54 124.05 +2.01% 112.35 +12.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.55 8.96 -4.56% 7.69 +11.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.73 15.1 +4.19% 13.1 +20.09% Total Operating Expense 115.28 112.81 +2.19% 103.77 +11.09% Operating Income 11.26 11.23 +0.25% 8.58 +31.26% Net Income Before Taxes 7.84 6.54 +19.86% 6.97 +12.45% Net Income 2.15 4.25 -49.41% 5.1 -57.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.13 0.25 -48% 0.3 -56.52%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.15Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹126.54Cr

