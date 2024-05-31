Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.84% YOY

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.84% YOY

Livemint

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.63% YoY & profit decreased by 57.84% YoY

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : Snowman Logistics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit decreased by 57.84% YoY. Revenue grew by 2.01% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 49.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.56% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.25% q-o-q & increased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 56.52% Y-o-Y.

Snowman Logistics has delivered -1.85% return in the last 1 week, 7.61% return in the last 6 months and 0.16% YTD return.

Currently, Snowman Logistics has a market cap of 1062.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 84.9 & 36.65 respectively.

Snowman Logistics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue126.54124.05+2.01%112.35+12.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.558.96-4.56%7.69+11.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.7315.1+4.19%13.1+20.09%
Total Operating Expense115.28112.81+2.19%103.77+11.09%
Operating Income11.2611.23+0.25%8.58+31.26%
Net Income Before Taxes7.846.54+19.86%6.97+12.45%
Net Income2.154.25-49.41%5.1-57.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.130.25-48%0.3-56.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.15Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹126.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.