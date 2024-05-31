Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 57.84% YOY

Snowman Logistics Q4 Results Live : Snowman Logistics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit decreased by 57.84% YoY. Revenue grew by 2.01% compared to the previous quarter while profit decreased by 49.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.56% q-o-q & increased by 11.18% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 0.25% q-o-q & increased by 31.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.13 for Q4 which decreased by 56.52% Y-o-Y.
Snowman Logistics has delivered -1.85% return in the last 1 week, 7.61% return in the last 6 months and 0.16% YTD return.
Currently, Snowman Logistics has a market cap of ₹1062.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹84.9 & ₹36.65 respectively.
Snowman Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|126.54
|124.05
|+2.01%
|112.35
|+12.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.55
|8.96
|-4.56%
|7.69
|+11.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.73
|15.1
|+4.19%
|13.1
|+20.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|115.28
|112.81
|+2.19%
|103.77
|+11.09%
|Operating Income
|11.26
|11.23
|+0.25%
|8.58
|+31.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.84
|6.54
|+19.86%
|6.97
|+12.45%
|Net Income
|2.15
|4.25
|-49.41%
|5.1
|-57.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.13
|0.25
|-48%
|0.3
|-56.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.15Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹126.54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!