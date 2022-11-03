Soaring commodity prices erode Q2 profits of India Inc

Manufacturing sectors such as steel and cement have seen sharp pressure on profitability led by higher coal and other raw material costs. Tata Steel saw its consolidated Ebitda decline almost 60% sequentially, while JSW Steel reported a loss at the operating Ebitda level. Tata Steel said that drop in realizations in India and lower volumes in Europe coinciding with the use of high-cost inventory led to margin compression. Cement companies such as ACC, Ambuja Cements and UltraTech Cement saw their per tonne profitability decline up 34-96% sequentially, analysts said.