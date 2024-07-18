Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 79.22% YoY & loss decreased by 82.67% YoY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live
Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Sofcom Systems declared their Q4 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.22% & the loss decreased by 82.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 93.45% and the loss increased by 225.41%.

The operating income was down by 153.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1102.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.17 for Q4 which increased by 82.38% Y-o-Y.

Sofcom Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.010.11-93.45%0.04-79.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-60%0-69.23%
Total Operating Expense0.060.01+310.88%0.04+49.14%
Operating Income-0.050.1-153.01%-0-1102.27%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.050.1-152.91%-0.19+71.73%
Net Income-0.070.06-225.41%-0.4+82.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.170.13-230.77%-0.96+82.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>-0.07Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.01Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

315.00
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.35 (-3.48%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.65
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.8 (-7.59%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.75
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7.35 (2.28%)

Tata Steel

165.60
10:38 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.45 (-0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue