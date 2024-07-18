Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Sofcom Systems declared their Q4 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.22% & the loss decreased by 82.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 93.45% and the loss increased by 225.41%.

The operating income was down by 153.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1102.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q4 which increased by 82.38% Y-o-Y.

Sofcom Systems Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.01 0.11 -93.45% 0.04 -79.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -60% 0 -69.23% Total Operating Expense 0.06 0.01 +310.88% 0.04 +49.14% Operating Income -0.05 0.1 -153.01% -0 -1102.27% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 0.1 -152.91% -0.19 +71.73% Net Income -0.07 0.06 -225.41% -0.4 +82.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.17 0.13 -230.77% -0.96 +82.38%