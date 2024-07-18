Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Sofcom Systems declared their Q4 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.22% & the loss decreased by 82.67% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 93.45% and the loss increased by 225.41%.
The operating income was down by 153.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1102.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.17 for Q4 which increased by 82.38% Y-o-Y.
Sofcom Systems Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.01
|0.11
|-93.45%
|0.04
|-79.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-60%
|0
|-69.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.06
|0.01
|+310.88%
|0.04
|+49.14%
|Operating Income
|-0.05
|0.1
|-153.01%
|-0
|-1102.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|0.1
|-152.91%
|-0.19
|+71.73%
|Net Income
|-0.07
|0.06
|-225.41%
|-0.4
|+82.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.17
|0.13
|-230.77%
|-0.96
|+82.38%