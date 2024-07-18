Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 82.67% YOY

Livemint

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 79.22% YoY & loss decreased by 82.67% YoY

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live

Sofcom Systems Q4 Results Live : Sofcom Systems declared their Q4 results on 16 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 79.22% & the loss decreased by 82.67% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 93.45% and the loss increased by 225.41%.

The operating income was down by 153.01% q-o-q & decreased by 1102.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.17 for Q4 which increased by 82.38% Y-o-Y.

Sofcom Systems Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.010.11-93.45%0.04-79.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-60%0-69.23%
Total Operating Expense0.060.01+310.88%0.04+49.14%
Operating Income-0.050.1-153.01%-0-1102.27%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.050.1-152.91%-0.19+71.73%
Net Income-0.070.06-225.41%-0.4+82.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.170.13-230.77%-0.96+82.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.01Cr

