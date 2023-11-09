SoftBank books $5.2 billion quarterly loss as WeWork files for bankruptcy
SoftBank reported a 789 billion yen ($5.2 billion) net loss for the three months to end-September, compared with a 3.0 trillion profit a year earlier when it sold down a large portion of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
SoftBank Group booked a $5.2 billion quarterly loss on Thursday, its fourth straight quarter in the red, as the Japanese giant took a hit from the bankruptcy of the once high-flying WeWork and wrote down the value of tech investments.
