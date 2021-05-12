SoftBank CEO seeks respect to go with record $18 billion profit

Son has said that SoftBank could see between 10 and 20 public listings a year. Grab Holdings Inc. will go public in the U.S by July through the largest-ever merger with a blank-check company, valuing the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant at about $40 billion. Its Chinese counterpart Didi Chuxing has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO that could value the company as highly as $70 billion to $100 billion.

