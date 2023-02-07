SoftBank loses nearly $6 billion in quarter as investments suffer
Tech investment company has shifted to defensive strategy
TOKYO :SoftBank Group Corp.’s technology investment vehicles posted a loss of nearly $6 billion in the latest quarter, leading the company to reiterate its conservative approach.
SoftBank Group Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto said with stock markets still volatile, it was a time to strengthen defenses. But he said the company was ready if conditions changed.
“We can become aggressive any time because we have firmly secured funds," he said. “So we don’t have to hurry and shouldn’t make wasteful spending."
In the three months to December, SoftBank lost a collective $5.8 billion in its Vision Fund 1, Vision Fund 2 and Latin American funds, according to company figures. That followed a $10 billion loss in the previous quarter.
The Tokyo-based tech investment company’s overall loss for the quarter was ¥783.4 billion, equivalent to about $5.9 billion.
The company’s earnings have swung widely because they mostly depend on the volatile value of SoftBank’s tech-company holdings. In the latest quarter, it made a full write-off of $97 million on its investment on FTX Trading Ltd., the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, made via the Vision Fund.
After posting a record loss equivalent to more than $20 billion in the April-to-June quarter, it reported an equally large profit in the quarter ending in September thanks to profits from unwinding its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
“There remains significant unpredictability in the labor markets, future monetary policy road maps, as well as corporate earnings," Navneet Govil, executive managing partner at SoftBank Global Advisers, said in an interview Tuesday. “Our posture still is defensive and is focused on building resilience."
Between early 2021 and early 2022, the company’s stock price fell by more than half as higher interest rates and China’s crackdown on its leading technology companies hit SoftBank’s portfolio, prompting Chief Executive Masayoshi Son to put the brakes on his aggressive investment strategy. More recently, tech fortunes in both China and the U.S. have shown signs of turning up, helping SoftBank to recover somewhat.
The Vision Funds invested $350 million in a handful of companies in the October-to-December quarter, compared with $9.2 billion that was put into 51 investments in the same quarter a year earlier, according to company figures.
Mr. Govil said about 30 companies in the portfolio of the Vision Funds were ready to go public when market conditions improved, which could allow SoftBank to cash in on gains.
Tuesday marked the first quarterly earnings presentation in years that Mr. Son didn’t attend. The CEO decided late last year not to speak at earnings meetings for the time being because he said he wanted to focus on Arm, a U.K. chip-design company owned by SoftBank.
Mr. Goto said SoftBank continued to target an Arm initial public offering by March 2024 and progress has been made. An Arm representative said no decision has been made on where to list, amid wooing by the London Stock Exchange.
SoftBank’s previous plan to sell Arm to Nvidia Corp. fell apart last year due to antitrust concerns.