SoftBank reports highest-ever annual profit for a Japanese company
- Profit of nearly $46 billion puts Japanese tech investor in a league with companies such as Alphabet, Microsoft
SoftBank Group Corp. smashed profit records in its home country, riding a series of blockbuster initial public offerings to full-year net income equivalent to nearly $46 billion.
The figure, the highest ever for any Japanese company, caps a wild year in which the technology investor rode roller-coaster stock markets from the lows at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to recent highs.
