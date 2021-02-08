Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >SoftBank turns $11 billion profit, helped by DoorDash
SoftBank turns $11 billion profit, helped by DoorDash

2 min read . 01:52 PM IST Phred Dvorak , The Wall Street Journal

  • Japanese tech investor rides the boom in valuations toward end of 2020

SoftBank Group Corp. rode red-hot stock markets to a big quarterly profit, largely on the back of investment gains at its $100 billion Vision Fund and its $10 billion successor.

The Japanese technology investor said Monday that it posted a net profit of ¥1.17 trillion, equivalent to about $11 billion, on investment gains of ¥1.77 trillion during the quarter ended Dec. 31. Nearly 80% of the investment gains were due to strong performance at Vision Funds 1 and 2.

