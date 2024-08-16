Softsol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 396.63% YOY

Softsol India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 39.56% YoY & profit increased by 396.63% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Softsol India Q1 Results Live
Softsol India Q1 Results Live

Softsol India Q1 Results Live : Softsol India Q1 Results Live: Softsol India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 39.56% year-over-year, while the profit surged by a staggering 396.63% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 26.03% and profit increased by 362.24%, indicating a robust financial performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise of 6.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Softsol India managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 84.31% q-o-q and increased by 227.09% YoY.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.13, marking a 395.73% increase year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and operational efficiency.

Softsol India has also delivered commendable returns to its shareholders. In the last week, the company has provided a 3.03% return. Over the last six months, the return stood at 4.45%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return is 5.59%, showcasing consistent performance over various timeframes.

Currently, Softsol India boasts a market capitalization of 442.02 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of 367.85 and a 52-week low of 182.65, indicating significant volatility in its trading range over the past year.

Softsol India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.5221.04+26.03%19+39.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.879.31+6.1%9.46+4.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.490.74-33.77%0.43+13.9%
Total Operating Expense18.6116.75+11.09%16.58+12.21%
Operating Income7.914.29+84.31%2.42+227.09%
Net Income Before Taxes12.73.69+243.86%3.09+311.22%
Net Income122.6+362.24%2.42+396.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.131.76+361.93%1.64+395.73%
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
