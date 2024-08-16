Softsol India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 396.63% YOY

Softsol India Q1 Results Live : Softsol India Q1 Results Live: Softsol India declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by an impressive 39.56% year-over-year, while the profit surged by a staggering 396.63% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 26.03% and profit increased by 362.24%, indicating a robust financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a modest rise of 6.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.37% year-over-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Softsol India managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 84.31% q-o-q and increased by 227.09% YoY.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹8.13, marking a 395.73% increase year-over-year. This substantial growth in EPS reflects the company's strong profitability and operational efficiency.

Softsol India has also delivered commendable returns to its shareholders. In the last week, the company has provided a 3.03% return. Over the last six months, the return stood at 4.45%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return is 5.59%, showcasing consistent performance over various timeframes.

Currently, Softsol India boasts a market capitalization of ₹442.02 Cr. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹367.85 and a 52-week low of ₹182.65, indicating significant volatility in its trading range over the past year.

Softsol India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.52 21.04 +26.03% 19 +39.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.87 9.31 +6.1% 9.46 +4.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.49 0.74 -33.77% 0.43 +13.9% Total Operating Expense 18.61 16.75 +11.09% 16.58 +12.21% Operating Income 7.91 4.29 +84.31% 2.42 +227.09% Net Income Before Taxes 12.7 3.69 +243.86% 3.09 +311.22% Net Income 12 2.6 +362.24% 2.42 +396.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.13 1.76 +361.93% 1.64 +395.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹26.52Cr

