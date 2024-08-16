Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.25% YOY

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live: Softtech Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.01% and the profit increased by 15.25% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.68% and the profit decreased by 49.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.73% q-o-q and increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs which impacted the quarterly performance.
Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was down by 14.2% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 35.53% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company's ability to generate more income from its core operations compared to the same period last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.5, which marks a 2.04% increase Y-o-Y, showing slight growth in profitability on a per-share basis.
On the stock market front, Softtech Engineers has delivered a -1.44% return in the last week but has shown strong performance over a longer period with a 37.84% return in the last 6 months and a 50.13% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
Currently, Softtech Engineers has a market cap of ₹442.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹395.95 and a 52-week low of ₹140.6, highlighting the stock's volatility and potential for growth.
Softtech Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|19.75
|22.36
|-11.68%
|18.81
|+5.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.92
|5.7
|+3.73%
|4.85
|+21.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4
|3.51
|+13.87%
|3.27
|+22.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|17.74
|20.02
|-11.38%
|17.33
|+2.39%
|Operating Income
|2.01
|2.34
|-14.2%
|1.48
|+35.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.12
|1.88
|-40.3%
|0.85
|+32.24%
|Net Income
|0.64
|1.27
|-49.96%
|0.55
|+15.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.5
|0.99
|-49.49%
|0.49
|+2.04%
