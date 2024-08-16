Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.25% YOY

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live: Softtech Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.01% and the profit increased by 15.25% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.68% and the profit decreased by 49.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.73% q-o-q and increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs which impacted the quarterly performance.

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was down by 14.2% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 35.53% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company's ability to generate more income from its core operations compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.5, which marks a 2.04% increase Y-o-Y, showing slight growth in profitability on a per-share basis.

On the stock market front, Softtech Engineers has delivered a -1.44% return in the last week but has shown strong performance over a longer period with a 37.84% return in the last 6 months and a 50.13% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Softtech Engineers has a market cap of ₹442.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹395.95 and a 52-week low of ₹140.6, highlighting the stock's volatility and potential for growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Softtech Engineers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 19.75 22.36 -11.68% 18.81 +5.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.92 5.7 +3.73% 4.85 +21.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 4 3.51 +13.87% 3.27 +22.23% Total Operating Expense 17.74 20.02 -11.38% 17.33 +2.39% Operating Income 2.01 2.34 -14.2% 1.48 +35.53% Net Income Before Taxes 1.12 1.88 -40.3% 0.85 +32.24% Net Income 0.64 1.27 -49.96% 0.55 +15.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.5 0.99 -49.49% 0.49 +2.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.64Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹19.75Cr

