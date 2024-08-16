Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.25% YOY

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 15.25% YOY

Livemint

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.01% YoY & profit increased by 15.25% YoY

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live

Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live : Softtech Engineers Q1 Results Live: Softtech Engineers declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 5.01% and the profit increased by 15.25% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.68% and the profit decreased by 49.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise of 3.73% q-o-q and increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y, indicating higher operational costs which impacted the quarterly performance.

Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was down by 14.2% q-o-q but showed a significant increase of 35.53% Y-o-Y, reflecting the company's ability to generate more income from its core operations compared to the same period last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.5, which marks a 2.04% increase Y-o-Y, showing slight growth in profitability on a per-share basis.

On the stock market front, Softtech Engineers has delivered a -1.44% return in the last week but has shown strong performance over a longer period with a 37.84% return in the last 6 months and a 50.13% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

Currently, Softtech Engineers has a market cap of 442.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of 395.95 and a 52-week low of 140.6, highlighting the stock's volatility and potential for growth.

Softtech Engineers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue19.7522.36-11.68%18.81+5.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.925.7+3.73%4.85+21.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.51+13.87%3.27+22.23%
Total Operating Expense17.7420.02-11.38%17.33+2.39%
Operating Income2.012.34-14.2%1.48+35.53%
Net Income Before Taxes1.121.88-40.3%0.85+32.24%
Net Income0.641.27-49.96%0.55+15.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.50.99-49.49%0.49+2.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.64Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹19.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

