Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹275.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 36.99% YoY

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 36.99% YoY & loss at ₹275.34Cr

Solara Active Pharma Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.99% & the loss came at 275.34cr. It is noteworthy that Solara Active Pharma Sciences had declared a profit of 0.45cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.51%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4139.03% q-o-q & decreased by 1571.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -59.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49310.31% Y-o-Y.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences has delivered -1.46% return in the last 1 week, 5.76% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.

Currently, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has a market cap of 1409.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 449.8 & 286 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue248.73425.24-41.51%394.75-36.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.6464.12-2.31%58.45+7.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.9626.21-0.95%27.98-7.22%
Total Operating Expense499.15419.04+19.12%377.73+32.14%
Operating Income-250.426.2-4139.03%17.02-1571.33%
Net Income Before Taxes-275.34-17.06-1513.95%0.55-50161.82%
Net Income-275.34-17.16-1504.55%0.45-61286.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS-59.05-3.32-1679.23%0.12-49310.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-275.34Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹248.73Cr

Published: 17 Feb 2024, 03:02 AM IST
