Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q3 FY24 results: loss at ₹275.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 36.99% YoY
Solara Active Pharma Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.99% & the loss came at ₹275.34cr. It is noteworthy that Solara Active Pharma Sciences had declared a profit of ₹0.45cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.51%.